Simi Kosoko's Unique Collaboration Policy: Art Over Commerce

In an enlightening revelation on the 'Tea With Tay' podcast, Nigerian singer Simi Kosoko, known professionally as Simi, shared her unique approach to music collaborations. Unlike many artists who capitalize on collaboration opportunities, Simi has taken a more emotionally driven path, refusing financial incentives in favor of a genuine connection to the music she contributes to.

Art Over Commerce

Simi Kosoko is not just a singer; she is an artist who values emotional resonance over financial gain. Her decision to participate in music collaborations isn't influenced by monetary benefits. Instead, she insists on having a genuine appreciation for the song before she agrees to be a part of it. This approach reflects Simi's commitment to artistic integrity and demonstrates her discerning approach to her work.

Uniqueness in Collaboration

Simi's collaboration policy is unique in an industry often driven by commercial interests. By refusing to charge fellow artists for featuring in their songs, she has differentiated herself from many of her contemporaries. Simi strikes a fine balance between being a mother and an artist, never compromising on the quality of the music she associates herself with. This decision reinforces her dedication to her craft and underscores the importance she places on emotional connection over financial gain.

Resonating with Music

For Simi, resonance with music is paramount. She stressed the significance of this emotional connection as the primary driver for her participation in collaborations. This approach, while unconventional, speaks volumes about Simi's commitment to her art. It demonstrates her steadfast dedication to creating meaningful music, rather than merely contributing to a track for the sake of financial gain.