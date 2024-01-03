Silva Lumina: Illuminating Mental Health Conversations Through Art

Mayo-based artist Tom Meskell, renowned for his unique site-specific installations, has crafted a radiant spectacle titled Silva Lumina – Lights of Growth, set to elevate the winter ambiance of the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland. This luminous landscape of lanterns, integral to the First Fortnight mental-health culture festival, aims to spark conversations about mental health while immersing visitors in an evocative, optimistic experience.

Confluence of Art and Community

Each lantern in the Silva Lumina installation represents a beacon of hope and solidarity, embodying the essence of community and collaborative journeys. Meskell, in collaboration with various community members, including those battling mental health issues, handcrafted these life-sized illuminated figures from wire, enveloped in resilient weatherproof paper. These figures, each a story of resilience and unity, will adorn the gardens from January 5th to 14th, casting a warm glow amid the winter chill.

Auxiliary Aesthetics

Complementing the visual spectacle, a soulful soundscape by Colm ‘Snodaigh and Brian Hogan will serenade visitors each evening, amplifying the immersive experience. This harmonious blend of visual and auditory elements aims to create a serene, meditative ambiance, offering an artistic retreat to visitors and a platform to challenge the stigmas surrounding mental health.

First Fortnight Festival: A Cultural Crusade

The First Fortnight festival, a dynamic cultural platform, utilizes the power of art forms to stimulate discussions about mental health, challenge existing assumptions, and inspire hope. With a robust line-up of 72 events across Ireland, Silva Lumina emerges as the flagship show, reflecting the collaborative spirit of Irish communities and their triumphant battle against mental health challenges. The installation, while free, requires ticketed entry, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Post-Festival Journey

Post its stint at the National Botanic Gardens, the Silva Lumina installation will journey to Longford, further illuminating the rural Irish landscape with its Longford Lights exhibition in February. This transition marks a significant moment for rural Irish communities, offering them visibility and a sense of ownership for their collaborative contributions to this grand project.