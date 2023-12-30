Silenced Strokes: The Taliban’s War against Art in Afghanistan

In the shadows of Afghanistan’s troubled landscape, a silent battle rages — a war against artistic expression. The Taliban’s return to power two years ago marked a grim turning point in the nation’s cultural narrative, with local artists facing unprecedented persecution. This relentless crackdown is part of a broader campaign aimed at stifling creativity, seen as a potential catalyst for critical thinking, protest, and resistance.

The Stranglehold on Creativity

The Taliban’s iron grip on the arts mirrors its overall strategy to suppress freedom of thought and expression. The group has systematically targeted cultural heritage, leading to the destruction of countless irreplaceable artifacts. Women and girls, long the victims of Taliban’s oppressive regime, have been barred from education in the arts, further shrinking the space for creativity in a society yearning for self-expression. The punishments meted out to artists range from public humiliation to extrajudicial killings, pushing many to destroy their work or flee the country.

Art as a Form of Resistance

In the face of such adversity, the spirit of resistance lives on. Omaid Sharifi, co-founder and president of ArtLords, an artists’ collective based in Kabul, speaks of a time when art served not merely as an aesthetic pursuit but as a potent tool for social engagement. Murals on blast walls across Kabul once echoed messages of peace, gender equality, and human rights.

The International Call for Support

However, with the resurgence of the Taliban, these avenues for artistic expression have been choked off, and Afghanistan’s rich artistic tradition is on the brink of obliteration. Sharifi implores international arts organizations and galleries to extend a helping hand. By offering support and sponsored work opportunities to Afghan artists at risk, the world can play a part in preserving the nation’s cultural heritage and lighting a beacon of hope for the future.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution, advocating for increased engagement with Afghanistan and its Taliban leaders. The resolution underscores the necessity of a more coherent, coordinated approach to deal with the rapidly deteriorating human rights situation in the country, particularly for the marginalized Shi’a Hazara minority and women.