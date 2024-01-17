Sidewalks of Dallas: An Instagram Journey Through Dallas's Architectural History

Alberto Garza, a data analytics officer for the Treasury Department, has transformed his fascination for the contractor stamps on Dallas sidewalks into a captivating Instagram project, Sidewalks of Dallas. These stamps, unnoticed by many, reveal an intricate narrative of the city’s growth and development—an urban tapestry that Garza has been unraveling since 2021.

Documenting Dallas’ Architectural History

Garza's Instagram account features a blend of new and archival images of notable buildings in Dallas, each accompanied by a short biography. These capsules of history provide a window into the architectural evolution of the city, from its earliest structures to its modern edifices. Despite having no formal background in architecture, Garza has made it his mission to educate the public about Dallas's architectural heritage. His initiative, born out of a personal interest and a runner's observation, now has a following of over 6,500 individuals.

Collaborating with Experts

Recognizing the importance of accuracy in this endeavor, Garza has enlisted the help of experts for stylistic attributions. Their collective knowledge has augmented the project, ensuring that each post is not just visually engaging but also factually sound. This collaborative approach underscores Garza’s commitment to the project and to the city of Dallas.

A Legacy of Preservation

Garza's work aligns with the legacy of Virginia McAlester, a prominent figure in Dallas preservation. McAlester was the author of 'A Field Guide to American Houses,' a revered resource for those interested in architectural history. Like McAlester, Garza contributes to the preservation of Dallas’s architectural history, one photograph at a time. Through Sidewalks of Dallas, Garza imparts an appreciation for the city's architecture, making it accessible for all to explore and understand.