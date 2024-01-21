Sideshow Unveils Whimsical Ewok Statue: A Fresh Take on Star Wars Memorabilia

Sideshow Collectibles, the renowned creator of iconic movie memorabilia, has unveiled a new artistic rendition of the beloved Ewoks from the Star Wars universe. The Ewok Designer Collectible Statue, inspired by the artwork of Mab Graves, stands as a unique piece that adds a whimsical touch to the classic Star Wars characters.

A Fresh Take on Iconic Ewoks

The 7-inch tall statue captures the dreamy colors and textures of Graves' signature painting style. It features an adult Ewok clutching its infant with soft blue, yellow, and green fur tones. The expressive facial features and sculpted clothing further enhance the lifelike detail of the statue, showcasing the creatures from the Forest Moon of Endor in a new light.

Details and Availability

Including a removable black base, the Ewok collectible measures 4.5” wide and 4” deep. It is priced at $120 and is scheduled for release in October 2024. Pre-orders are currently available through Sideshow, making this unique piece accessible to Star Wars collectors and fans of the Ewoks alike.

A Charming Addition to Any Collection

This Star Wars collectible offers a fresh perspective on the iconic and well-beloved Ewoks. The statue stands out not only for its design but also for the light, whimsical touch that Graves has infused into the piece. It is expected to be a charming addition to any collection, appealing to both hardcore Star Wars fans and those who appreciate unique artistry.