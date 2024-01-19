Sideshow Collectibles Unveils 'Mr. Sin' from Pulp Vixens Line

In a groundbreaking move, Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled an enthralling addition to the collectible world, the Pulp Vixens line. The series is a pivot from the damsel-in-distress trope towards dynamic female characters, the Pulp Vixens, who wield power and engage in a relentless battle with a sinister organization bent on world domination.

Advertisment

'Mr. Sin': A Statue Par Excellence

The first release in this anticipated series is the statue 'Mr. Sin', which showcases Ursula Strand, a determined actress, embroiled in a chilling mystery. Standing tall at 24 inches, the statue portrays Ursula, armed and prepared to face the occult. The piece is meticulously designed, incorporating LED elements for an enhanced visual spectacle.

Price and Release Details

Advertisment

While its price point stands at a considerable $645, Sideshow Collectibles has ensured flexible payment options for the enthusiasts. Despite the cost, the 'Mr. Sin' statue is set for release in August 2024, promising an enthralling addition to any collector's trove.

Unveiling a Sinister Plot

The statue captures a riveting scene of Ursula discovering a clandestine laboratory owned by the malevolent Walter Chi-Jun Sin, implicated in a series of horrific murders. Ursula, carefully crafted with exquisite antique silk and metallic accents, is illuminated by a light-up feature that uncovers the villain's silhouette, teasing his gruesome experiments.

With this release, Sideshow Collectibles not only promises a line of intriguing collectibles but also a captivating narrative that leaves collectors eager for the next installment.