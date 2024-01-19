Sideshow and PCS Unveil New Street Fighter Chun-Li Powerlifting Statue

In a thrilling announcement that has set the gaming and collectibles communities abuzz, Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio (PCS) have unveiled a new quarter-scale statue inspired by the iconic character Chun-Li from the beloved Street Fighter video game series. The statue, a spectacular addition to the Street Fighter Chun-Li: Powerlifting series, presents an intriguing blend of artistry and iconic game lore, designed to appeal to both the hardcore gamer and the discerning collector.

Advertisment

Chun-Li's Powerlifting Pose: A Testament to Determination

This 1:4 scale Premier Series Statue features Chun-Li in a powerlifting pose, an embodiment of her indefatigable will and determination to be the best fighter. Standing nearly 15 inches tall, the statue is a detailed representation of Chun-Li, her focused and determined expression adding a layer of drama to the collectible piece. This depiction goes beyond mere aesthetics, encapsulating the essence of Chun-Li's character - a symbol of strength and resilience.

Collector and Alpha Editions: A Feast for the Eyes

Advertisment

Sideshow and PCS have released promotional images of both the collector edition and a variant Alpha edition of the statue, each showcasing a distinct representation of Chun-Li. These editions are priced at $670 and made available for pre-order, presenting a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of Street Fighter history.

More Than a Collectible: A Symbol of Pop Culture

The statue's release signifies more than just the addition of a new product to the market. It is a testament to the enduring popularity of the Street Fighter series, and its protagonist Chun-Li, whose impact transcends the realm of video games into the wider pop culture landscape. As such, the statue is not just a collectible, but a piece of art that pays homage to a character that has left an indelible mark on the world of gaming.