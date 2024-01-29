Siddharth Anand Opens Up on Shifting from Rom-Com to Action Films

In a recent candid conversation with Pinkvilla, celebrated filmmaker Siddharth Anand has shed light on his decision to transition from the romantic comedy (rom-com) genre to action films. Citing creative exhaustion as the pivotal reason for this shift, Anand bared his innermost feelings about the change and the journey that led to it.

From Rom-Com to Action

Anand, known for his expertise in directing rom-com films like 'Hum Tum' and 'Anjaana Anjaani', confessed his boredom with the genre. He highlighted his yearning for self-challenge, which eventually drove him to action films. Anand's revelation came after the recent release of his action film Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

Anand's Creative Exhaustion

Reflecting on his experience with 'Anjaana Anjaani', his fourth rom-com film, Anand conveyed a sense of burnout. He expressed his desire to avoid falling into a comfort zone or becoming repetitive in his work. This realization led to his bold decision to switch his focus to action flicks, a genre widely known for its adrenaline-pumping narratives and intense performances.

Anand's Pursuit of New Challenges

Not just content with changing genres, Anand also emphasized his commitment to creating original films rather than sequels. This commitment stems from his pursuit of new creative challenges and his belief in the power of original storytelling. His latest directorial effort, 'Fighter', an aerial action drama, stands as testimony to this commitment.

The film has been widely appreciated for its collaboration with the Indian Air Force and its depiction of the heroism of IAF officers. The film has performed well at the box office and has been positively received by audiences. Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and the Fighter team even surprised Mumbai audiences at a screening, expressing their gratitude for the love and support received.