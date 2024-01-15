Siddhant Goenka Revives 90s Indie Scene with New Track ‘Farishtey’

Kolkata’s independent music sensation, Siddhant Goenka, has unveiled his latest Pop-Rock track, ‘Farishtey’, on January 12, 2024. The song, a modern ode to the 1990s Indian indie music scene, is an amalgamation of classic and contemporary elements, skillfully orchestrating an emotional journey through love, pain, and promises.

‘Farishtey’ – A Musical Confluence

The song boasts a rich ensemble of acoustic guitar, flute, electric guitar, and drums, an embodiment of Siddhant’s unique musical style. ‘Farishtey’ is a testament to his prowess in crafting an absorbing and emotionally resonant soundscape. Siddhant’s experimental approach is evident in the song’s evolution, which initially began as ‘Barish’ and transformed structurally into ‘Farishtey’.

Lyrical Depth and Metaphoric Brilliance

The poignancy of ‘Farishtey’ is further amplified by its lyrics. Rain serves as a metaphorical canvas for the song, painting a vivid picture of lingering pain. The lyrics offer comfort, inviting listeners to find solace in challenging times. Siddhant’s songwriting process is a harmonious blend of creativity and spirituality, manifesting itself in the depth and resonance of the song.

AI-Driven Music Video – A Visual Feat

The music video for ‘Farishtey’ stands as an artistic marvel, employing AI technology to weave a narrative of medieval grandeur. The story of a determined king, as depicted in the video, aligns seamlessly with the song’s emotional narrative, further underscored by Siddhant’s commitment to innovative storytelling.

As Siddhant Goenka continues his musical journey, he promises fans an array of upcoming releases that span various sounds and genres. He encourages followers to stay tuned to his social media handles and streaming platforms for more musical discoveries.