Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks Candidly About His Bollywood Journey and Working with Big Stars

Siddhant Chaturvedi, an actor who has shared the screen with Bollywood’s most revered celebrities, namely Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has recently opened up about his experiences in the industry. In an enlightening interview with India Today, Chaturvedi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received as an outsider. He also acknowledged the challenges that high-profile stars face to balance their professional and personal lives.

Chaturvedi’s Observations About Bollywood’s Big Stars

Chaturvedi noted that these stars, who are under constant scrutiny, have little time to entertain or interact with their peers due to their demanding schedules and career commitments. Despite this, Chaturvedi spoke highly of his interactions with them during events, where he observed their unwavering dedication to their craft and their tendency to immerse themselves in their roles.

Chaturvedi’s Approach to His Craft

Chaturvedi, who recently starred in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Ananya Panday, shared that he resonates with the approach of getting into a role and shutting off from the world. He does not harbor any grievances against the ‘big stars’ for their limited availability, acknowledging that such is the nature of the industry. His understanding and empathetic view of the challenges faced by Bollywood’s big stars speaks volumes about his maturity and professionalism.

Chaturvedi’s Journey and Future Projects

Chaturvedi also spoke about his journey as an actor, his career growth, and his experience working with esteemed director Zoya Akhtar. He further discussed the challenges he faced during the pandemic and the evolution of his acting skills. Chaturvedi emphasized the importance of staying grounded in the glitzy world of Bollywood. He will next be seen in the films ‘Yudhra’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’, furthering his promising career in the industry.