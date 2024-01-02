en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks Candidly About His Bollywood Journey and Working with Big Stars

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Siddhant Chaturvedi Speaks Candidly About His Bollywood Journey and Working with Big Stars

Siddhant Chaturvedi, an actor who has shared the screen with Bollywood’s most revered celebrities, namely Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, has recently opened up about his experiences in the industry. In an enlightening interview with India Today, Chaturvedi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception he received as an outsider. He also acknowledged the challenges that high-profile stars face to balance their professional and personal lives.

Chaturvedi’s Observations About Bollywood’s Big Stars

Chaturvedi noted that these stars, who are under constant scrutiny, have little time to entertain or interact with their peers due to their demanding schedules and career commitments. Despite this, Chaturvedi spoke highly of his interactions with them during events, where he observed their unwavering dedication to their craft and their tendency to immerse themselves in their roles.

Chaturvedi’s Approach to His Craft

Chaturvedi, who recently starred in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Ananya Panday, shared that he resonates with the approach of getting into a role and shutting off from the world. He does not harbor any grievances against the ‘big stars’ for their limited availability, acknowledging that such is the nature of the industry. His understanding and empathetic view of the challenges faced by Bollywood’s big stars speaks volumes about his maturity and professionalism.

Chaturvedi’s Journey and Future Projects

Chaturvedi also spoke about his journey as an actor, his career growth, and his experience working with esteemed director Zoya Akhtar. He further discussed the challenges he faced during the pandemic and the evolution of his acting skills. Chaturvedi emphasized the importance of staying grounded in the glitzy world of Bollywood. He will next be seen in the films ‘Yudhra’ and ‘Phone Bhoot’, furthering his promising career in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

London Theatre 2024: A Dynamic Lineup of Plays and Musicals

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy Over Tekken 8's Colorblind Accessibility Features

By Salman Khan

Jack White Sparks Speculation with Enigmatic Instagram Teaser

By BNN Correspondents

Upcoming Streaming Releases: Levy's Debut, Night Court, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Kelly Clarkson Facilitates Gay Couple's Wedding During Las Vegas Show ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Kelly Clarkson Facilitates Gay Couple's Wedding During Las Vegas Show ...
heart comment 0
Mrunal Thakur: From a Cherubic Face to a Versatile Actress

By BNN Correspondents

Mrunal Thakur: From a Cherubic Face to a Versatile Actress
David Ellefson Reflects on Scandal, Potential Megadeth Reunion, and New Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

David Ellefson Reflects on Scandal, Potential Megadeth Reunion, and New Ventures
Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gaming Experience

By Salman Khan

Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gaming Experience
Taylor Swift Clinches Most-Streamed Artist Title on Spotify on New Year’s Day

By Bijay Laxmi

Taylor Swift Clinches Most-Streamed Artist Title on Spotify on New Year’s Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
10 seconds
Afghanistan Unveils Plan to Boost Tourism Amidst Political Uncertainty
Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views
10 seconds
Hesitation Among Young American Muslims to Express Pro-Palestinian Views
Limerick Basketball Teams Celebrate Victories as 2023 Season Concludes
11 seconds
Limerick Basketball Teams Celebrate Victories as 2023 Season Concludes
A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature
16 seconds
A Novel Machine Learning Approach to Classify Long COVID Literature
Thrilling CFP Semifinals Set Stage for Michigan-Washington Showdown
18 seconds
Thrilling CFP Semifinals Set Stage for Michigan-Washington Showdown
Netball South West Regional League 1: Team Jets in Tight Race for Top Spot
19 seconds
Netball South West Regional League 1: Team Jets in Tight Race for Top Spot
Egypt's Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking
29 seconds
Egypt's Ministry of Education Partners with EFPA to Foster Health Awareness and Enhance Scientific Thinking
Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective
35 seconds
Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective
The Dawn of Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Streamlining Emergency Care with EHR
44 seconds
The Dawn of Digital Transformation in Healthcare: Streamlining Emergency Care with EHR
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
40 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app