Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Landmark Concert

The Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra, a beacon of culture in China’s Sichuan province, celebrated its 50th anniversary on December 29 with a memorable concert in Chengdu. The event served as a testament to the orchestra’s enduring legacy, showcasing a unique blend of youth and experience with 88-year-old conductor Bian Zushan and 24-year-old Jin Yukuang at the helm.

The Concert: A Confluence of Generations and Genres

Under the leadership of Zushan and Yukuang, the orchestra performed a selection of pieces that resonated with the audience. The program included compositions such as ‘Sichuan Image’ and ‘Scent of Green Mango’ by the renowned composer Ye Xiaogang, featuring pianist Luo Wei as a guest soloist. The orchestra also performed the ‘Die Fledermaus Overture’ by Johann Strauss and Tchaikovsky’s ‘1812 Overture.’

Celebrated violinist Huang Bin, another high point of the evening, joined the orchestra to play ‘The Carmen Fantasy’ by Pablo de Sarasate. The performance was a testament to the violinist’s virtuosity and the orchestra’s impeccable harmony.

Forum on the Orchestra’s History and the Announcement of New Leadership

In conjunction with the concert, a forum was held with musicians and representatives from Chinese orchestras. The focus was on reflecting on the history of the Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra and discussing the future of orchestral music in China. The forum proved to be a momentous occasion as Ye Xiaogang, the composer of ‘Sichuan Image’ and ‘Scent of Green Mango,’ was announced as the new artistic director of the orchestra.

Ye is a prominent figure in the world of music, serving as the president of the Chinese Musicians’ Association and the founding dean of the School of Music at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Shenzhen. His appointment as the artistic director is expected to bring about a new chapter in the history of the Sichuan Philharmonic Orchestra.