Siân Welby Reveals Odd Fan Request Amidst Success on 'This Morning'

Siân Welby, the 37-year-old broadcaster and new face of 'This Morning,' has opened up about the peculiarities of fame in a recent podcast episode. She revealed a decade-long odd request from a persistent individual who wants to 'gunge' her—an act that involves being covered in messy substances. While such encounters might leave many unsettled, Welby has taken it in stride, reflecting on the unusual side effects of success in her broadcasting career.

Poised for Success on 'This Morning'

Despite the odd requests and potential trolls, Welby's career has been on an upward trajectory. Recent shifts in ITV's 'This Morning' have seen her co-hosting the show alongside Dermot O'Leary. The broadcaster, known for her cheerful demeanor and quick wit, has impressed the ITV staff during her trial period, positioning her as a potential successor to Holly Willoughby.

Holly Willoughby's Departure

Holly Willoughby, a long-standing favorite on 'This Morning,' left the show following a kidnapping scare. Her departure has left a significant void in the show, and ITV is on the lookout for a presenter who can carry forward her legacy. Welby, with her compelling screen presence and rapport with the audience, is a strong contender for the role.

Controversy Strikes

However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for Welby. She, along with co-host Roman Kemp, recently faced backlash over comments made on their show, Capital Breakfast. The duo was accused of making 'damaging' and 'bullying' remarks about a small business, Bar of Crisps, owned by Maria Antoniou. The comments led to public outcry and distress for Antoniou, resulting in 100 Ofcom complaints. Despite this controversy, Siân Welby remains a favorite to secure Holly Willoughby's role on 'This Morning'.