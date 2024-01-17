Shygirl Announces Club Shy: A New Era in Club Music

Acclaimed recording artist, Shygirl, is set to introduce the world to her new project, Club Shy, a testament to her deep-seated love for club and electronic dance music (EDM). The project is due for release next month, offering a fresh perspective of her artistic prowess. The announcement was accompanied by the release of a new single, 'Tell Me', a melodious embodiment of her unique style, with the captivating production by Boys Noize.

Club Shy: A New Era for Shygirl

The forthcoming project, Club Shy, is an exploration of Shygirl's passion for club music, signifying her return with a fresh wave of music. The project presents a new facet of Shygirl, one that savors the pulsating beats and rhythmic allure of club and electronic music. With her distinctive style and hypnotic beats, Shygirl is poised to establish a new norm in the music scene.

A Melting Pot of Collaborations

The project, Club Shy, is not just a solo endeavor. It's a melting pot of creative collaborations with renowned artists such as SG Lewis, Karma Kid, and Sega Bodega. Notable vocals from Kingdom, Empress Of, and Cosha further enrich the tapestry of the project. These collaborations underline the depth and diversity of the project, promising an immersive experience for listeners.

From Nightlife to Music: The Inspiration Behind Club Shy

The inspiration behind Club Shy is deeply rooted in Shygirl's experiences in the nightlife of various global cities. From the vibrant energy of East London and Los Angeles to the pulsating rhythms of Brazil, Chicago, and New York City, each city has left an indelible mark on Shygirl's music. Her experiences have fueled the creation of Club Shy, a project that promises to transport listeners to the heart of these cities, and into the core of their nightlife.