Shuffling Screens: 'The Rookie' Returns, Dabl's Shift, and More TV Updates

Mark your calendars as 'The Rookie,' the riveting ABC police drama, gears up to re-enter your living rooms with a brand-new season on February 20. The much-anticipated return of this show aligns with the restart of other fan favorites, including 'Will Trent' and 'The Good Doctor.'
Dabl's Programming Overhaul
In a significant shift in TV programming, the network Dabl, a joint venture between Weigel Broadcasting and CBS, has undergone a 'reimagining' since December. Shifting its focus from lifestyle programs, the network now presents 'scripted entertainment,' spotlighting sitcoms with Black actors and comedians. This new line-up includes iconic shows like 'Girlfriends,' 'Moesha,' and 'One on One,' shows that initially found fame on the UPN network.
'The Sinner' - An Uncertain Future
On the other hand, 'The Sinner,' a suspenseful drama led by Bill Pullman, aired for four enthralling seasons on the USA Network between 2017 and 2021. Despite its strong viewership, there has been no announcement of a fifth season. This silence is largely attributed to the challenges posed by ad-supported cable business models in the current streaming era.
'The Courtship' Shift and 'The Millionaire' Rediscovery
In another surprising turn, 'The Courtship,' which aired on NBC in 2022, has been rerouted to USA Network due to its underwhelming ratings. However, fans can still catch the series on Peacock. As viewers delve into the treasure trove of the past, an episode from the 1950s anthology series 'The Millionaire,' featuring Charles Bronson, has resurfaced on YouTube. The show, remembered for its unique premise of a man who gifted a million dollars tax-free each week on behalf of his boss, a multibillionaire, offers a nostalgic trip down the memory lane.