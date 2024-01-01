en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shruti Haasan Rings in New Year 2024 in Chennai with Family Amid Successful Film Streak

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Acclaimed actress Shruti Haasan rang in the New Year 2024 in the comfort of her family home in Chennai, a departure from the extravagant overseas celebrations often associated with celebrity culture. The intimate gathering marked a happy return for Shruti to her roots after several years, and she took to Instagram to share glimpses of the warmth and simplicity of the occasion.

Haasan Family’s New Year’s Celebration

Among those in attendance were Shruti’s father, esteemed actor Kamal Haasan, her boyfriend Shantanu Hazarika, and her relatives – Suhasini and her husband, renowned film director Mani Ratnam. The photographs from the celebration, as shared by the actress on her social media, underlined the familial bonds and the low-key nature of the event. In her post, Shruti expressed her joy at being able to spend the New Year in Chennai and extended her wishes for a blessed year ahead to her followers.

Riding the Wave of Success

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan has been enjoying a successful streak. Her recent performance in the movie ‘Salaar‘ has garnered critical acclaim. She is currently working on an anticipated bilingual project, ‘Dakkayid‘, alongside Bollywood actor Adivi Sesh. The teaser of ‘Dakkayid’, which is set to release in both Hindi and Telugu, has already stirred up considerable excitement among the movie buffs.

Triumphant Year in Review

The previous year was fruitful for Shruti, with significant roles in the Telugu films ‘Walter Veerayya‘ with Chiranjeevi and ‘Veer Samha Reddy‘ with Balakrishna. Both films achieved box office success. In addition, she showcased her dancing talent in a song from the movie ‘Hi Nanna’ starring Nani. Her last Tamil film role was in ‘Laabam’ (2021), opposite Vijay Sethupathi and under the direction of the late SP Jananathan. As she rings in 2024, Shruti Haasan stands poised to continue her ascent in the film industry, powered by talent, determination, and the support of her beloved family.

Arts & Entertainment India Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

