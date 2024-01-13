en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya

One of Hinduism’s most venerated cities, Ayodhya, morphs into a global pilgrimage destination with the erection of a long-awaited temple in honor of Ram, a cherished Hindu deity. The temple’s creation marks a victory for the Hindu nationalist movement, following the Babri Masjid’s demolition in 1992, which triggered riots and a lengthy legal battle that concluded in 2019. With the temple’s construction beginning in 2020, the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has seen a surge in electoral support, largely due to their commitment to restoring the temple site.

Shriram Pathak Drummers: A Troupe with a Cause

Adding to the city’s vibrance, the Shriram Pathak Drummers, a troupe with a history of performing for about 25 years, will showcase their talent across Ayodhya. Known for their performances during the Ganeshotsav festivities, the troupe will bring their rhythmic beats to city streets, the banks of the Sharayu river, and the temple’s vicinity. Their performance, accentuated by traditional instruments like the dhol, tasha, and sambal, will also feature a group of flag-bearers. Beyond their musical endeavors, the troupe actively partakes in social initiatives such as blood donation drives and solid waste management programs.

Political Ties and Cultural Revival

The troupe’s close association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is indicative of its founders and members’ ties with the organization. The Uttar Pradesh government, too, is invested in Ayodhya’s cultural revival, envisioning it as more than a religious hub. To this end, the government is planning an extensive rejuvenation project for the ‘Samadhi Sthal’ of Lord Ram’s father, Raja Dasharatha. The project will entail cultural events, Ramlila performances, bhajan-kirtan, and various rituals as part of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.

Ayodhya: A City Transformed

Ayodhya’s transformation is palpable in its lively evening ambiance, as iconic locations like Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Nayaghat, Ram Ki Paidi, Ram Path, and the Suraj Kund- Guptar Ghat stretch bustle with activity. Street vendors, cafes, cultural spaces, and local crafts have added to the city’s lively evenings, drawing in both locals and tourists. The city’s evolution symbolizes the interplay of tradition and modernity, religion and culture, and the integration of past and present, reflecting the nuanced complexities of India’s cultural landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
38 seconds ago
Delayed Emmy Awards Ceremony Set to Commence; Sandra Huller Shines Amidst Mixed Film Reviews and Tragic Loss
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, delayed by four months due to Hollywood actors’ and writers’ strikes, are finally scheduled to take place on January 15, 2024. The much-anticipated ceremony will be held in Los Angeles, with shows aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, qualifying for consideration. Despite the delay, the Emmy eligibility
Delayed Emmy Awards Ceremony Set to Commence; Sandra Huller Shines Amidst Mixed Film Reviews and Tragic Loss
Fendi's Bold and Luxurious Display at Italy Fashion Fall/Winter 24/25
3 mins ago
Fendi's Bold and Luxurious Display at Italy Fashion Fall/Winter 24/25
Emmy Awards 2024: Delayed Ceremony, Double Nominations, and Mixed Reviews
4 mins ago
Emmy Awards 2024: Delayed Ceremony, Double Nominations, and Mixed Reviews
Kevin Hart's 'Lift': A Reflection of Netflix's Algorithmic Strategy
1 min ago
Kevin Hart's 'Lift': A Reflection of Netflix's Algorithmic Strategy
Woodwinds Anonymous Spreads Christmas Cheer at Vancouver Concert
3 mins ago
Woodwinds Anonymous Spreads Christmas Cheer at Vancouver Concert
Konkona Sensharma: Shaping Cinema with Social Advocacy
3 mins ago
Konkona Sensharma: Shaping Cinema with Social Advocacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
23 seconds
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
35 seconds
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
49 seconds
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
1 min
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
2 mins
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
2 mins
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
2 mins
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
2 mins
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
30 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app