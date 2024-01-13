Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya

One of Hinduism’s most venerated cities, Ayodhya, morphs into a global pilgrimage destination with the erection of a long-awaited temple in honor of Ram, a cherished Hindu deity. The temple’s creation marks a victory for the Hindu nationalist movement, following the Babri Masjid’s demolition in 1992, which triggered riots and a lengthy legal battle that concluded in 2019. With the temple’s construction beginning in 2020, the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has seen a surge in electoral support, largely due to their commitment to restoring the temple site.

Shriram Pathak Drummers: A Troupe with a Cause

Adding to the city’s vibrance, the Shriram Pathak Drummers, a troupe with a history of performing for about 25 years, will showcase their talent across Ayodhya. Known for their performances during the Ganeshotsav festivities, the troupe will bring their rhythmic beats to city streets, the banks of the Sharayu river, and the temple’s vicinity. Their performance, accentuated by traditional instruments like the dhol, tasha, and sambal, will also feature a group of flag-bearers. Beyond their musical endeavors, the troupe actively partakes in social initiatives such as blood donation drives and solid waste management programs.

Political Ties and Cultural Revival

The troupe’s close association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is indicative of its founders and members’ ties with the organization. The Uttar Pradesh government, too, is invested in Ayodhya’s cultural revival, envisioning it as more than a religious hub. To this end, the government is planning an extensive rejuvenation project for the ‘Samadhi Sthal’ of Lord Ram’s father, Raja Dasharatha. The project will entail cultural events, Ramlila performances, bhajan-kirtan, and various rituals as part of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.

Ayodhya: A City Transformed

Ayodhya’s transformation is palpable in its lively evening ambiance, as iconic locations like Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, Nayaghat, Ram Ki Paidi, Ram Path, and the Suraj Kund- Guptar Ghat stretch bustle with activity. Street vendors, cafes, cultural spaces, and local crafts have added to the city’s lively evenings, drawing in both locals and tourists. The city’s evolution symbolizes the interplay of tradition and modernity, religion and culture, and the integration of past and present, reflecting the nuanced complexities of India’s cultural landscape.