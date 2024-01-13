en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Shringar: MOP Vaishnav College Celebrates Tradition and Art

On its second day, Shringar, the cultural event of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, Chennai, showcased an enchanting blend of tradition, art, and youthful exuberance. The college campus teemed with a diverse assembly of students, their traditional attire lending an air of vibrancy and cultural richness to the event.

Embracing the Cultural Heritage

The day began with a riveting kutcheri, a classical vocal concert, by the college’s alumna, Janani Hamsini Narasimhan. Accompanied by violinist Shreelakshmi Bhat and mridangam player Vamsidara Anand, the trio’s performance added an aura of authenticity to the festival. The enchanting melodies resonated with the audience, transporting them into a realm of cultural sophistication and musical grandeur.

Engaging Performances and Surprise Awards

The event, organized in partnership with The New Indian Express, also featured a captivating Bharatanatyam dance performance by N Subhaalakshmi. Her passionate expression of the classical dance form energized the audience, bringing to life the rhythm and vibrancy of the traditional art form. College Principal Archna Prasad presented surprise awards to lucky winners, adding an element of excitement to the grand celebration. Artists were honored post-performance, acknowledging their efforts and enhancing the spirit of the event.

Final Day Highlights

The final day of Shringar was graced by actor Siva Kumar as the chief guest. Marking a historic first for the event was the drama performance ‘Thazhhall Veeram,’ directed and presented by alumna S Sruuthi. The play depicted the struggle of a young lawyer for women’s justice, reflecting the realities of the society and resonating with the audience. Sruuthi, expressing her pride and joy in directing the first play for Shringar, reflected on her journey from being a student performer to an alumnus directing on the same stage, thus encapsulating the spirit of Shringar.

Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

