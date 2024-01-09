Showtime’s ‘The Woman in the Wall’ and ‘The Marvels’ Unveil Innovative Filmmaking Technology

With a stroke of innovation in filmmaking technology and storytelling, Showtime has unveiled the trailer for ‘The Woman in the Wall’, a gripping thriller series featuring Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack. The series, with its evocative historical narrative, is set to premiere on Paramount and Showtime. The plot is woven around the central character, Lorna Brady, who finds herself in a chilling predicament when she wakes up to discover a corpse in her house.

Stellar Cast and Intricate Plot

The series boasts an impressive cast with Ruth Wilson and Daryl McCormack leading the pack. The storyline of ‘The Woman in the Wall’ is an intricate mesh of suspense, history, and mystery, promising to keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout the six-episode run.

The Marvels’ Behind-the-Scenes Clip

In a concurrent development, an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from the making of ‘The Marvels’ has surfaced. The clip offers an in-depth look into the creation of the film’s space-based environments, with Director of Photography Sean Bobbitt and Visual Effects Supervisor Tara DeMarco at the helm.

The Volume: Groundbreaking Filmmaking Technology

The clip also showcases a groundbreaking filmmaking technology called the Volume. Developed by Industrial Light & Magic, the Volume is a soundstage enveloped by LED screens capable of displaying digital backdrops. This ingenious technology enhances the realism of scenes, eliminating the need for traditional green screens. The Volume was first employed in ‘The Mandalorian’, and since then, it has been adopted by other productions, including ‘The Batman’ and ‘House of the Dragon’.