en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming ‘Anyone But You’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming ‘Anyone But You’

In the realm of cinematic storytelling, the line often blurs between the fictional world and reality, particularly when actors are tasked with bearing the rawness of their physicality. Such was the experience of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, as they navigated the complexities of shooting intimate scenes for the romantic comedy, ‘Anyone But You’, directed by Will Gluck. The actors recently shared their awkward encounters during the film’s production, including a nude shower scene that played out under the watchful eyes of a large film crew.

Uncomfortable Encounters On Set

The scene in question, a steamy shower sequence, proved to be a daunting task for both Powell and Sweeney. The actors found themselves exposed, both physically and emotionally, in front of a crew of 40 individuals. According to Powell, the experience shifted his perspective of the film crew, making subsequent interactions rather uncomfortable. Sweeney echoed Powell’s sentiments, acknowledging the unusual nature of the situation.

From Spiders to Cliff Edges: The Unexpected Happens

As if the awkwardness of the shower scene were not enough, the film’s production process threw another curveball at the duo. An unexpected visit from a spider found its way into Powell’s trousers, leading to an unfortunate bite on Sydney. In his frantic attempt to remove his pants, Powell nearly lost his footing and fell off a cliff. These unforeseen incidents added a layer of complexity to the already demanding job of filming explicit scenes.

A Bond That Made It Bearable

Despite the challenges and discomfort, Sweeney found solace in her rapport with Powell. Rumored to be in a romantic relationship off-screen, their bond made the awkward filming circumstances more manageable. ‘Anyone But You’ showcases their relationship as a ‘fake couple’, a narrative enhanced by several scenes featuring their toned bodies in swimwear. Yet, it was the explicit nude scenes that left a lasting impression on the actors, underscoring the realities of the filming process.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Chris Botti: A Jazz Legend Takes the Stage at SFJAZZ Center

By BNN Correspondents

Weekly Roundup: Gamified Economics, Hollywood Insights, Climate Reflections, Business Deals, and AI in Climate Change

By Nimrah Khatoon

Cuban Association of the Cinematographic Press Announces Best Films of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Starz's January 2024 Offerings: A Showcase of Diversity and Quality

By BNN Correspondents

Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 2 mins
Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar Reveal Challenging Shoot Conditions in Past ...
heart comment 0
J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM’s January 2024 Lineup

By BNN Correspondents

J.J. Abrams Curates Must-See Films for TCM's January 2024 Lineup
The Bay Area’s Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Performances

By BNN Correspondents

The Bay Area's Classical Music Scene in 2023: A Year of Remarkable Performances
Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87

By BNN Correspondents

Film Industry Luminary Herman Levine Dies at 87
A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area’s 2023 Classical Music Scene

By BNN Correspondents

A Crescendo of Creativity: The Bay Area's 2023 Classical Music Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
26 seconds
Acalanes High School's Floyd Burnsed Named Coach of the Year After State Championship Victory
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
29 seconds
Nike's Air Max 97 'Gundam': A Sneaker that Fuses Style, Comfort, and Nostalgia
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
1 min
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
2 mins
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
2 mins
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
2 mins
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
2 mins
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
2 mins
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
2 mins
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
11 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
14 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
47 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app