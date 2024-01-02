Shower Scene to Spider Bite: Powell and Sweeney Recount Filming ‘Anyone But You’

In the realm of cinematic storytelling, the line often blurs between the fictional world and reality, particularly when actors are tasked with bearing the rawness of their physicality. Such was the experience of Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, as they navigated the complexities of shooting intimate scenes for the romantic comedy, ‘Anyone But You’, directed by Will Gluck. The actors recently shared their awkward encounters during the film’s production, including a nude shower scene that played out under the watchful eyes of a large film crew.

Uncomfortable Encounters On Set

The scene in question, a steamy shower sequence, proved to be a daunting task for both Powell and Sweeney. The actors found themselves exposed, both physically and emotionally, in front of a crew of 40 individuals. According to Powell, the experience shifted his perspective of the film crew, making subsequent interactions rather uncomfortable. Sweeney echoed Powell’s sentiments, acknowledging the unusual nature of the situation.

From Spiders to Cliff Edges: The Unexpected Happens

As if the awkwardness of the shower scene were not enough, the film’s production process threw another curveball at the duo. An unexpected visit from a spider found its way into Powell’s trousers, leading to an unfortunate bite on Sydney. In his frantic attempt to remove his pants, Powell nearly lost his footing and fell off a cliff. These unforeseen incidents added a layer of complexity to the already demanding job of filming explicit scenes.

A Bond That Made It Bearable

Despite the challenges and discomfort, Sweeney found solace in her rapport with Powell. Rumored to be in a romantic relationship off-screen, their bond made the awkward filming circumstances more manageable. ‘Anyone But You’ showcases their relationship as a ‘fake couple’, a narrative enhanced by several scenes featuring their toned bodies in swimwear. Yet, it was the explicit nude scenes that left a lasting impression on the actors, underscoring the realities of the filming process.