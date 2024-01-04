Show of Hands Set for Memorable Farewell Performance at Bridport Arts Centre

The celebrated folk duo, Show of Hands, comprising of Steve Knightley and Phil Beer, are set to deliver a performance to remember at the Bridport Arts Centre on March 7, at 7:30 pm. This concert forms a part of their Full Circle Part II tour, and is touted to be a celebration of their enduring legacy.

A Farewell to Remember

Having captured the hearts of audiences for over 30 years, Show of Hands is preparing to take the stage together for one of their final shows before embarking on an ‘indefinite hiatus.’ Bridport’s tickets are all sold out, a testament to the duo’s popularity and the eager anticipation of their devoted fans.

The Legacy of Show of Hands

Throughout their illustrious career, the Devon-based duo has garnered fame for their hit songs such as Cousin Jack, Keep Hauling, and Walk With Me (When the Sun Goes Down). Singer-songwriter Steve Knightley is proficient in playing the guitar, mandolin, mandocello, and cuatro, while Phil Beer, a composer and multi-instrumentalist, has showcased his expertise in the guitar, violin, viola, mandolin, mandocello, and vocals.

Additional Performances

Aside from the Bridport concert, Show of Hands is also scheduled to perform at the Marine Theatre in Lyme Regis on February 1, and the Dorchester Arts Centre on April 13. Unlike the Bridport show, tickets are still available for these performances. The farewell performance for Show of Hands will take place at the Abbotsbury Festival Family Day on July 6, marking the end of a memorable journey and the beginning of new solo ventures.