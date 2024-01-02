en English
Arts & Entertainment

Show at Barre Sets Stage for Expansion: From LA to Austin and Beyond

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Show at Barre Sets Stage for Expansion: From LA to Austin and Beyond

Los Angeles-based performance company, Show at Barre, is broadening its horizons. Known for its local success with the ‘For The Record: Baz Luhrmann’ show, the company now has its sights set on new venues and shows. The first of these is the ‘For The Record – Tarantino in Concert’, set to take center stage at the prestigious Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, Texas, as part of the SXSW Festival. The cast is studded with stars like Tracie Thoms and Von Smith.

Expansion and Evolution

But the company’s ambition doesn’t stop at Texas. Show at Barre is actively pursuing a New York City venue for its acclaimed ‘For The Record: John Hughes’ show. Additionally, they plan to move to a larger space in Los Angeles with the goal of hosting tributes to legendary directors like Martin Scorsese and Tim Burton. The drive to expand and evolve is embedded in the company’s DNA.

The Genesis of the Concept

The brainchild of artistic director Shane Scheel and music supervisor Christopher Lloyd Bratten, Show at Barre was born out of a desire to create a unique form of show that pays homage to cinematic soundtracks, without resorting to mimicry or parody. The concept has resonated deeply with audiences and the directors whose work they’ve honored, including Luhrmann and Quentin Tarantino.

A New Approach to Performance

What sets Show at Barre apart is its intimate performances, which have allowed for immediate audience feedback. This, in turn, has been instrumental in the show’s development. As the company transitions to larger venues, its cast is contemplating the creative possibilities and hurdles that their past, more confined performances have offered. Their shows aim to deliver an immersive experience where the film’s soundtrack takes center stage and snippets from the movies serve as nostalgic elements.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

