Shout Factory Revives Classics: ‘Quigley Down Under’ in 4K and ‘The Shining’ Miniseries on Blu-ray

Shout Factory, one of the leading home entertainment companies, is set to rekindle the magic of classic Western cinema by announcing the 4K release of the iconic film ‘Quigley Down Under.’ Helmed by the adept director Simon Wincer, the film stars the charismatic Tom Selleck as the sharpshooter Matt Quigley. Other notable performances include Laura San Giacomo and the late Alan Rickman. Previously available in Blu-ray format, this marks the film’s first foray into the 4K domain. The anticipation amongst fans is palpable, given Shout Factory’s successful Blu-ray release in 2018. Many are hopeful for a fresh 4K scan that enhances the viewing experience.

Revival of Classic Titles

Simultaneously, Shout Factory is all geared up to release a Blu-ray version of ‘The Shining’ TV miniseries. Directed by Mick Garris, the miniseries is based on the chilling masterpiece by Stephen King. It boasts a captivating cast that includes Steven Weber, Rebecca De Mornay, and Courtland Mead. The miniseries, though not on par with the widely acclaimed Stanley Kubrick movie, promises to offer its unique take on the haunting tale.

Physical Media Vs. Streaming

In an era dominated by streaming services, this move by Shout Factory underscores the enduring relevance of physical media. The tangible appeal of DVDs and Blu-rays continues to resonate, particularly with collectors. Boutique labels like Shout Factory persist in their commitment to cater to this niche market, releasing rare and specialized titles that often slip through the cracks in mainstream streaming platforms.

Release Dates

Mark your calendars, as both the 4K release of ‘Quigley Down Under’ and the Blu-ray release of ‘The Shining’ miniseries is slated for March 12th. As fans around the globe eagerly await these releases, the enduring charm of classic cinema continues to shine bright in the realm of home entertainment.