Shoaib Ibrahim: A 'Lost Puppy' at Home and a Star on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

In a heartfelt revelation, Saba, sister of television actor Shoaib Ibrahim, has shared intimate details about her brother's deep-rooted dependence on his wife, Dipika Kakar. A participant on the popular dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Shoaib has been creating waves with his soulful performances, recently receiving accolades for a particularly expressive act.

Shoaib Ibrahim: The 'Majnu' at Home

According to Saba, Shoaib is 'majnu' at home, meaning he is profoundly in love and incredibly attached to his wife, Dipika Kakar. She compared her brother to a 'lost puppy', emphasizing his inability to function without Dipika's presence. This depiction of Shoaib may come as a surprise to fans, as the actor is known for his obedience and respect towards his parents, showcasing a more independent persona in his professional life.

From Co-Stars to Life Partners

Shoaib and Dipika, who were co-stars on the television show 'Sasural Simar Ka', tied the knot in February 2018. The couple shares a son, Ruhaan, further strengthening their bond. This intense interdependence and shared personal life have presumably shaped Shoaib's character at home, as described by Saba.

An Emotional Performance on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

In a recent episode of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Shoaib delivered a heart-touching performance with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar. They performed a deaf-mute act to the song 'Lag Ja Gale', a performance that conveyed a spectrum of emotions without using words. This act received high praise from judge Farah Khan, who applauded Shoaib's ability to match the skills of a trained contemporary dancer and his capacity to express emotions through dance.