Arts & Entertainment

‘Shivrayancha Chhava’: A Cinematic Homage to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s Legacy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:58 am EST
'Shivrayancha Chhava': A Cinematic Homage to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Legacy

In a momentous event for the Marathi film industry, the historical epic ‘Shivrayancha Chhava’ is slated for release on February 16, 2024. The film is a cinematic exploration of the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a legendary figure revered for his bravery and strategic acumen. The anticipation surrounding the film is palpable, with the teaser going viral on social media.

A Glimpse into the Past

‘Shivrayancha Chhava’ promises to transport audiences back in time, shedding light on the remarkable life of the mighty warrior, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The film is directed by renowned filmmaker Digpal Lanjekar, known for his work in blockbuster Marathi films including Subhedar, Pawankhind, SherShivraj, and Farzand.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Playing the role of the revered Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is Bhushan Patil, a celebrated actor in the Marathi film industry. The film’s production is handled by Malhar Picture company, with Vaibhav Bhor, Kishore Patkar, and Madhu at the helm. The film is co-produced by Bhavesh Rajinikanth Panchamatia. The film’s distribution is managed by A.A. Films and Everest Entertainment.

Technical Brilliance

Adding to the film’s allure is its impressive technical team. The story, screenplay, dialogues, and songs are all the vision of Digpal Lanjekar. The music is composed by Devdatta Manisha Baji, with a gripping background score by Amar Mohile. The film’s visual appeal is amplified by the cinematography of Priyanka Mayekar, with editing by Sagar Shinde and Vinay Shinde.

With the film’s release just around the corner, the anticipation among audiences is palpable, as evidenced by the viral teaser. ‘Shivrayancha Chhava’ is a testament to the power of cinema to bring history alive, painting a vivid picture of the valorous Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

