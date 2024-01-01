Shivarajkumar Gears Up for His 131st Film under Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Direction

Veteran Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar is once again set to entertain his fans with his upcoming 131st film. The project is helmed by renowned director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, known for his previous directorial works, including the hit films ‘Navagraha’ and ‘Sarathi.’ These films notably starred his brother and popular actor Darshan, whose recent movie ‘Kaatera’ has achieved considerable box office success.

The New Venture

The new film, yet to be titled, is being produced by R Keshav and BS Sudhindra under the banner of Bindya Movies. The script for this promising project has been penned by Priyadarshini Ram Reddy, setting high expectations for a captivating storyline. Shivarajkumar’s consistent performances and Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s proven directorial flair make this an anticipated release in the Kannada film industry.

Current Projects

While preparing for this new project, Shivarajkumar is concurrently working on the movie ‘Bhairathi Ranagal.’ This film, directed by Narthan, serves as a prequel to the popular film ‘Mufti.’ The cast includes the talented Rukmini Vasanth alongside Shivarajkumar, promising a memorable on-screen chemistry. In addition to this, Shivarajkumar is eagerly awaiting the release of the pan-Indian film ‘Captain Miller,’ in which he co-stars with the acclaimed actor Dhanush. The film is set to hit the screens on January 12, further adding to the excitement of his fans.

A Flourishing Career

Shivarajkumar’s career spans over three decades, during which he has delivered numerous box office hits and has been lauded for his versatile performances. His upcoming venture with Dinakar Thoogudeepa is yet another testament to his commitment to bringing diverse and quality content to his audience. As the Kannada film industry continues to thrive, Shivarajkumar’s unwavering dedication to his craft remains a significant part of its success.