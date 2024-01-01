en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Shivarajkumar Gears Up for His 131st Film under Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Direction

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:22 am EST
Shivarajkumar Gears Up for His 131st Film under Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Direction

Veteran Kannada film actor Shivarajkumar is once again set to entertain his fans with his upcoming 131st film. The project is helmed by renowned director Dinakar Thoogudeepa, known for his previous directorial works, including the hit films ‘Navagraha’ and ‘Sarathi.’ These films notably starred his brother and popular actor Darshan, whose recent movie ‘Kaatera’ has achieved considerable box office success.

The New Venture

The new film, yet to be titled, is being produced by R Keshav and BS Sudhindra under the banner of Bindya Movies. The script for this promising project has been penned by Priyadarshini Ram Reddy, setting high expectations for a captivating storyline. Shivarajkumar’s consistent performances and Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s proven directorial flair make this an anticipated release in the Kannada film industry.

Current Projects

While preparing for this new project, Shivarajkumar is concurrently working on the movie ‘Bhairathi Ranagal.’ This film, directed by Narthan, serves as a prequel to the popular film ‘Mufti.’ The cast includes the talented Rukmini Vasanth alongside Shivarajkumar, promising a memorable on-screen chemistry. In addition to this, Shivarajkumar is eagerly awaiting the release of the pan-Indian film ‘Captain Miller,’ in which he co-stars with the acclaimed actor Dhanush. The film is set to hit the screens on January 12, further adding to the excitement of his fans.

A Flourishing Career

Shivarajkumar’s career spans over three decades, during which he has delivered numerous box office hits and has been lauded for his versatile performances. His upcoming venture with Dinakar Thoogudeepa is yet another testament to his commitment to bringing diverse and quality content to his audience. As the Kannada film industry continues to thrive, Shivarajkumar’s unwavering dedication to his craft remains a significant part of its success.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 in Review: Standout Video Games that Defined the Year

By Salman Khan

Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Jr NTR Sets the Stage for 'Devara,' Announces Teaser Release Date

By BNN Correspondents

Dispute Over Rahul Sankrityayan's Tibetan Collection: A Tussle Between Preservation and Politics

By BNN Correspondents

Global New Year's Eve Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Conflicts ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Global New Year's Eve Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Conflicts ...
heart comment 0
Sequels and Remakes Dominate Indian Cinema’s 2024 Line-Up

By BNN Correspondents

Sequels and Remakes Dominate Indian Cinema's 2024 Line-Up
Lost and Found: Grace Hart’s Artwork Journey from the UK to Pakistan and Back

By Rizwan Shah

Lost and Found: Grace Hart's Artwork Journey from the UK to Pakistan and Back
Claudia Winkleman on ‘The Traitors’: Anticipation and Excitement for Series Two

By BNN Correspondents

Claudia Winkleman on 'The Traitors': Anticipation and Excitement for Series Two
Hlengiwe ‘HLE’ Ntombela: A Year of Gratitude and Milestones

By Mazhar Abbas

Hlengiwe 'HLE' Ntombela: A Year of Gratitude and Milestones
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
52 seconds
New Year, New Life: First Babies of 2024 Born in New South Wales Public Hospitals
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 min
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
1 min
PASOK's Nikos Androulakis Targets SYRIZA's Dominance in European Elections
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
2 mins
Packers Secure Crucial Win Over Vikings, Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
3 mins
Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
3 mins
FORDA Raises Concern Over Faculty Recruitment in India's Medical Institutions
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
4 mins
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
4 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
British Royal Family's Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles's Coronation
4 mins
British Royal Family's Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles's Coronation
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
1 min
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
4 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
25 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
28 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
30 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
40 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
42 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app