Shirley MacLaine Charms Fans in New Year Instagram Post

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Shirley MacLaine Charms Fans in New Year Instagram Post

The shimmering world of cinema received a heartwarming start to the New Year 2024, as Shirley MacLaine, the venerable actress, and author, was seen sharing warm smiles with French actress Juliette Binoche in a recent Instagram post. Despite not having an Instagram account of her own, the 89-year-old actress’s presence on the social media platform was palpable and well-received. Both actresses were captured in a candid moment at a restaurant, with MacLaine dressed stylishly in a blue denim jacket and a turquoise top, while Binoche sported a pale gray shirt over a Courrèges T-shirt.

Moving Beyond the Silver Screen

What makes this meet-up even more fascinating is the shared cinematic connection between MacLaine and Binoche. Both actresses have portrayed the iconic French designer Coco Chanel in different productions. MacLaine’s portrayal dates back to a 2008 biopic, while Binoche is preparing for her upcoming role in the Apple TV+ series ‘The New Look,’ set to release on February 14.

MacLaine, who has been spotted dining at a popular Malibu restaurant on several occasions, continues to engage with the entertainment industry, despite needing a little assistance when out. Her recent appearances include receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 Industry Dance Awards & Cancer Benefit Show, presented by her sister-in-law Annette Bening. This recognition is a testament to MacLaine’s illustrious career, which spans over six decades, earning her numerous accolades including an Oscar for Best Actress in ‘Terms Of Endearment’ and a Golden Globe for her film debut in Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘The Trouble with Harry.’

Still Enthralling the Audience

MacLaine’s recent appearance on Instagram follows her public appearances at industry events and her role in the hit Hulu comedy series ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in 2022. Despite her advanced age, MacLaine continues to cast her spell on the audience, proving that talent and grace can indeed defy time.

