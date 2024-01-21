Shirley Ballas Applauds Viral Dancer with Down's Syndrome and Partner

On a chilly morning in Blackpool, a remarkable jive performance by a pair of dancers became an unexpected sensation on social media. The performers, Nathan, a 25-year-old dancer with Down's Syndrome, and his 29-year-old dance partner, Joanne, danced their way into the hearts of netizens and caught the eye of a particularly influential viewer.

A Special Message from the Top

Shirley Ballas, the esteemed head judge on 'Strictly Come Dancing', took notice of the viral video and was so moved by the duo's energy, technique, and infectious smiles that she sent a heartwarming video message in response. The message was delivered on BBC Breakfast, catching both Nathan and Joanne by surprise. Ballas was effusive in her praise and stated she would have given the pair a perfect score if she had been judging their performance. The joyous reaction from Nathan and Joanne was a testament to the impact of her words.

More than a One-Time Wonder

This is not the first time Nathan and Joanne have captured public attention with their dance performances. The dynamic duo previously made waves when they advanced to the semi-finals on 'Britain's Got Talent'. Their unique partnership, which began in 2019, has seen them participating in ProAm competitions across the UK, showcasing their talents and breaking barriers in the world of dance.

Behind the Scenes

Joanne, Nathan's dance teacher and partner, spoke about their journey together. She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to dance with Nathan and for the overwhelming support they've received. Joanne highlighted the strong encouragement from Nathan's family and fans, which she said has been instrumental in their success. In a world where inclusivity and acceptance are not always givens, the story of Nathan and Joanne serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of dance.