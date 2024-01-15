en English
Shirley Ballas Reveals Extensive Tattoos, Including Boyfriend’s Name

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Shirley Ballas Reveals Extensive Tattoos, Including Boyfriend’s Name

In a surprising revelation, Shirley Ballas, the esteemed judge of Strictly Come Dancing, disclosed that her backside is adorned with an extensive collection of tattoos, including a tribute to her boyfriend, Danny Taylor. Ballas, 63, unveiled this intimate detail after being unmasked as ‘Rat’ on an episode of The Masked Singer.

Unmasking The Tattoo Collection

The disclosure left the panelists on the show, including Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Olly Murs, and Jonathan Ross, astounded as they struggled to comprehend the full extent of her body art. Jonathan Ross, a friend of Shirley’s and a panelist on the show, was visibly taken aback by the news. Amid the exchange, Ballas humorously speculated about potentially regretting the decision to etch Danny Taylor’s name onto her skin. She also expressed her consideration to add an ‘R’ to her collection as a token of her affection for her character on The Masked Singer.

Romance on Stage

Ballas and Taylor crossed paths during pantomime rehearsals for Jack And The Beanstalk in 2018. Their professional interaction soon blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading to their engagement in 2021. However, Ballas, who has experienced matrimony twice before, first with Sammy Stopford and then with Corky Ballas, recently decided against walking down the aisle for a third time. She separated from her second husband, Corky Ballas, in 2007 after a 22-year marital journey.

Reactions and Revelations

The article also brings to light a humorous anecdote involving her former Strictly co-star Bruno Tonioli, who was reportedly curious about viewing her tattoos. Ballas’s revelation not only stunned the panelists, but it also added an unexpected twist to her public persona, offering an intriguing glimpse into her personal life. As Ballas continues to navigate her journey in the public eye, this disclosure strengthens her image as an open book, fearlessly sharing her life’s chapters with her fans, one tattoo at a time.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United Kingdom
