Arts & Entertainment

Shirley Ballas Opens Up About Her Time on The Masked Singer UK

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Shirley Ballas Opens Up About Her Time on The Masked Singer UK

Shirley Ballas, best known for her role as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, recently took to the stage in a different capacity, participating in ITV1’s popular reality TV show, The Masked Singer UK. Ballas, who was eliminated from the show and revealed as the mysterious ‘Rat’ character, spoke candidly about her experience, including her decision to forgo special underwear due to the heat of the costume.

Embracing the Challenge of the Rat Costume

Known for her fearless spirit, Ballas embraced the challenge of wearing the heavy Rat costume, which she had a significant role in designing. She explained her decision to forego the special underwear usually worn beneath such costumes, citing the intense heat she experienced while performing. Nonetheless, the dancer expressed a deep affection for the costume and mentioned her desire to keep it as a memento of her time on the show.

A Surprising Zodiac Connection

In a surprising twist, Ballas revealed that she was born in the year of the Rat, according to the Chinese zodiac. Intriguingly, this connection was not used as a clue during her time on the show, making her unmasking all the more shocking for both the judges and the audience.

A Future in Reality TV?

Ballas, while reflecting on her time on the show, hinted at a potential future in competitive reality TV. She expressed interest in exploring other opportunities within this realm, though she stopped short of confirming any specific plans. As The Masked Singer UK continues to entertain audiences on ITV1 and ITVX, fans of Ballas are left to speculate on where they might see her next.

In the meantime, the show continues with nine disguised stars remaining in the competition. The identities of these contestants remain a well-kept secret, with viewers eagerly guessing who might be hiding behind the remaining masks. With Ballas’ recent unmasking, the anticipation for the next reveal is undoubtedly at an all-time high.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

