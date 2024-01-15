Shirley Ballas Defends Giovanni Pernice Amid Feud with Amanda Abbington on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Shirley Ballas, the head judge of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, has publicly defended professional dancer Giovanni Pernice amidst his ongoing feud with former series dance partner, actress Amanda Abbington. Ballas, appearing on the talk show ‘Lorraine’, described Pernice as an ‘absolute gentleman’, countering the allegations now surrounding him.

Amanda Abbington’s Allegations

Amanda Abbington, who left ‘Strictly’ mid-series last year, has claimed that her experience on the show was so traumatic that it led to her being diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Abbington has also reportedly requested footage of their training sessions together to support her allegations concerning Pernice’s behavior, which she found difficult to navigate.

Social Media Backlash

The actress’s claims have been met with a harsh backlash on social media, including death threats. In response, Abbington has taken to public platforms to address the negative reactions. The BBC, however, appears to be ready to contest Abbington’s claims, with a statement indicating that she initially cited a different medical condition as the reason for her departure from the show.

Confusion Over Claims

The situation has led to confusion, as the broadcaster was reportedly unaware of Abbington’s PTSD claims until a later date. The ongoing feud and its developments continue to stir interest and speculation among fans of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and the general public alike.