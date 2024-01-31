Shinji Mikami Hints at Possible Return to 'The Evil Within' Franchise

In an unexpected twist, Shinji Mikami, the mastermind behind the heart-stopping The Evil Within series, has ignited speculation about the potential development of The Evil Within 3. His cryptic message on Facebook has stirred a whirlwind of excitement and anticipation among the game's fervent fanbase. Despite his exit from Tango Gameworks, Mikami's post suggests a potential openness to rejoin the franchise.

Whispers of a Return

Mikami's Facebook post, reading 'Psychobreak, maybe we'll be back', has left fans and industry insiders buzzing with speculation. The mention of 'Psychobreak', the Japanese title for The Evil Within, indicates a possible continuation of the series or a re-release of the original game. The ambiguity of the message has left fans eagerly awaiting a clarification from Mikami.

A Classic Horror Franchise

The Evil Within series, known for its chilling psychological horror elements, has garnered a dedicated following since the release of its first game on October 14, 2014. The franchise, featuring protagonist police detective Sebastian Castellanos and his exploration of eerie occurrences within a mental hospital, has etched its mark in the horror genre. The first installment, available on multiple platforms including PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC, was honored with a Metascore of 79.

Horror's Rising Popularity

The resurgence of the horror genre, spurred by the success of games like Alan Wake 2 and the Resident Evil series, could have influenced Mikami's hinted return. However, with Tango Gameworks currently immersed in a slew of different projects, including their acclaimed release, Hi-Fi Rush, in 2023, an immediate announcement of The Evil Within 3 seems improbable.

Regardless, Mikami's suggestive post has sparked discussion around a potential collaboration between him and Tango Gameworks for the development of the third installment in the survival horror series. His possible return to the franchise could mark a new chapter in the riveting narrative of The Evil Within.