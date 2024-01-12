en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shining in Their Children’s Light: The Emergence of ‘Nepo Parents’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:53 am EST
Shining in Their Children's Light: The Emergence of 'Nepo Parents'

In a world where the term ‘nepo babies’ has become a common parlance, a fresh trend is making waves – the rise of ‘nepo parents.’ This phenomenon denotes parents who use their children’s fame to carve out their own niche in the spotlight. This shift is heralding a new era in the celebrity culture, where the limelight is no longer a one-way street from parents to offspring, but a mutually beneficial platform.

From the Sidelines to the Spotlight

Anne Twist, mother of the globally renowned Harry Styles, is a prime example of this trend. Twist, once known as the mother of the former One Direction star, has now built her own fan base as an Instagram influencer and children’s author. Her book, ‘Betty and the Mysterious Visitor’, has not only received notable attention but also secured a place on Waterstones’ Best Books of 2023 list.

Unconventional Routes to Stardom

Rob Grant, father of the ethereal singer Lana Del Rey, took an unconventional route to fame. Despite being a web domain investor with no previous experience in music recording, Grant released a classical album titled ‘Lost at Sea’. The album has been met with favorable reviews, highlighting the unpredictable nature of fame in the digital age.

Humour and Authenticity: Winning the Hearts of the Masses

Michael Whitehall, father of comedian Jack Whitehall, has been catapulted into the limelight after being featured in his son’s stand-up routines. His natural humor resonated with the audience, leading him to become a TV star, podcast host, and author. A similar instance is Linda Clark, mother of Radio 2’s Rylan. Despite not actively seeking fame, Clark has become popular on ‘Celebrity Gogglebox’, a testament to her genuine humor and authenticity.

The rise of nepo parents underlines an intriguing inversion of expectations, as traditionally, it is the older generation providing opportunities for the younger. This trend prompts us to question the public’s appetite for celebrity-adjacent figures and the changing dynamics of fame in the 21st century.

Arts & Entertainment
