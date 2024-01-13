Shilpa Shetty Kundra Enthusiastic About Her Role in Upcoming Series ‘Indian Police Force’

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared her enthusiasm for her upcoming role in the web series ‘Indian Police Force’. The actress, known for her versatile acting skills and charismatic screen presence, is set to portray a police officer in the series. As she gears up for this highly anticipated series, Shilpa Shetty Kundra conveyed her confidence that the audience will embrace her character.

Embracing the Role

Directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash, ‘Indian Police Force’ is a tribute to the selfless and unconditional work done by police officers. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, in her role as a cop, has expressed the significance of her character, articulating the responsibility it carries. She also revealed that it was her son who convinced her to take on this role.

A Shift in Career Choices

Famous for her roles in a plethora of Bollywood hits, Shilpa Shetty Kundra candidly admitted to accepting roles for monetary reasons in the past. However, she now perceives this new venture as a version 2.0 of herself, indicating a shift in her approach to choosing roles. She shared that she is now more thoughtful when selecting characters, ensuring they offer depth and a chance to showcase her acting prowess.

An Anticipated Release

The series ‘Indian Police Force’ is set to release on Prime Video on January 19. With Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s remarks adding to the anticipation, viewers are eagerly waiting to see her in the avatar of a cop. Given the buzz around the series and the anticipation built up by the actress’s comments, ‘Indian Police Force’ appears set to make a significant impact on its release.