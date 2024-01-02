Shigeru Miyamoto Reflects on Retirement, Legacy, and the Future of Gaming

Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary game designer and producer, recently shared his thoughts on retirement and legacy in an interview with The Guardian. Rather than retirement, the 71-year-old creative force behind iconic Nintendo franchises such as Mario and Zelda, is more preoccupied with his health and the inevitability of aging. His greatest fear, he confessed, is the possibility of a serious fall, a common concern among the elderly.

Miyamoto’s Evolving Role at Nintendo

Miyamoto’s career at Nintendo spans over four decades, during which he has played an instrumental role in the creation of some of the most iconic video games in history. However, his role within the company has evolved over the years. He is now primarily involved in overseeing early game prototypes and providing constructive feedback, rather than being directly involved in game development. This shift, he believes, has allowed a new generation of Nintendo developers to blossom and deeply understand the company’s game design philosophy.

Succession and Legacy

When asked about the ownership he feels over the projects he has worked on, Miyamoto expressed a sense of detachment. He acknowledged that these projects have been nurtured by others, and he no longer feels strong ownership over them. Instead, he appears more interested in the continuation and evolution of his work, rather than holding onto the past.

Ageing in the Gaming Industry

His comments on retirement and succession come at a time when fellow legendary game creator, Hideo Kojima, has also voiced his reluctance to retire. Both Miyamoto and Kojima enjoy the rare privilege of being able to choose whether to continue working in their senior years, unlike many equally talented developers who, despite their significant contributions, have faded into obscurity. This brings to light the issue of ageism and recognition in the gaming industry, reminding us of the gratitude owed to lesser-known creators for their invaluable contributions.