en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Shifts in UK Music Consumption: A 2023 Overview

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:21 am EST
Shifts in UK Music Consumption: A 2023 Overview

The UK music industry has seen a significant shift in music consumption patterns in 2023, despite new releases from renowned artists such as the Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, Lewis Capaldi, Blur, Drake, and Ed Sheeran. None of their 2023 albums made the top 10 best-selling list, with The Weeknd’s ‘The Highlights’ from 2021 taking the top spot, and Taylor Swift, among other legacy acts, dominating the charts. The highest-ranked album from 2023 was Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent’ at number 14.

Streaming Services and Their Implications

The prevalence of streaming services and their algorithms have contributed to this trend. Listeners often find themselves trapped in a musical echo chamber, which hinders the discovery of new music. Despite streaming numbers being at an all-time high, this has negatively impacted new artists and small music venues, leading to many closing down due to the focus on established music. The Music Venues Trust has highlighted this ongoing crisis for small venues, which are essential for the growth of emerging artists.

A New Hope for the Music Industry

Despite these challenges, there is still optimism with new and diverse music being created by artists like Raye and Jessie Ware. Additionally, female artists achieved a record number of weeks at number one in the singles chart in 2023, indicating a positive shift in gender balance in the industry.

The Resurgence of Physical Sales

In stark contrast to the digital dominance, physical sales have also seen a resurgence. UK vinyl sales surged in 2023, with more than 5.9 million units sold, marking an 11.7% year-on-year rise. This increase can be attributed to the release of albums by major artists like Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, and Ed Sheeran. CD sales have also begun to stabilize after a period of decline, indicating a potential compact disc revival.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Biswanath Braces for the 9th Barnam Mrinali Sarmah International Theatre Festival

By BNN Correspondents

Andrew Scott: A Contender for Best Actor at 2024 Oscars

By BNN Correspondents

UK Music Industry's 2023 Album Sales: A Shift in Trends

By BNN Correspondents

From Disney Channel to Pop Music Royalty: The Transformative Journeys of Ten Stars

By BNN Correspondents

K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation C ...
@K-Pop · 1 min
K-pop Band Treasure Champions Youth Development with Double Donation C ...
heart comment 0
Cotswolds in January 2024: A Tapestry of Musical Events

By BNN Correspondents

Cotswolds in January 2024: A Tapestry of Musical Events
LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney’s LEGO Animal ‘Super Powers’ Exhibition

By BNN Correspondents

LaSalle Landing to Host Sean Kenney's LEGO Animal 'Super Powers' Exhibition
Ira Khan: A Bollywood Starlet’s Life Under the Spotlight

By BNN Correspondents

Ira Khan: A Bollywood Starlet's Life Under the Spotlight
Schweppes’ ‘The Social Sound’: A Fusion of Music, Tech, and Real-Life Interaction

By BNN Correspondents

Schweppes' 'The Social Sound': A Fusion of Music, Tech, and Real-Life Interaction
Latest Headlines
World News
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
19 seconds
AFC South Showdown: Colts vs Texans, Spotlight on Michael Pittman Jr.
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
21 seconds
NFL Week 18: Colts vs. Texans - A Deep Dive into Player Stats and Betting Odds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
23 seconds
Week 18 NFL: Colts Vs. Texans Showdown Carries Playoff Implications and Prop Bets
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
31 seconds
Cockroaches in Takeaway Food Spark Investigations by Singapore Food Agency
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
43 seconds
Year of Challenge for North West Companies, Sports Shake-Ups, and Global Political Elections
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
1 min
Indianapolis Colts' Gardner Minshew: A Betting Favourite in Week 18 NFL Clash
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
1 min
Josh Downs Poised to Outdo Prop Bet in Colts vs Texans AFC South Matchup
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
1 min
Nail-Biting Finishes: High School Basketball Games Conclude with Close Scores in the Northeast Region
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
2 mins
Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher Re-elected as Senior Managers for Tyrone's Gaelic Football Team
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
5 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
6 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
8 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
8 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app