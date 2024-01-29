Shifa Memon Ventures into Acting with Bengali Web Series 'Love Affection'

Internet sensation and budding actress, Shifa Memon, is gearing up for her debut on the Over-the-Top (OTT) platform with the Bengali web series 'Love Affection'. This romantic drama set in the cities of Kolkata and Mumbai, delves into the intriguing complexities of love and modern relationships.

From Influencer to Actress

Shifa Memon, who has made a name for herself on social media and music videos, marks her first venture into acting with this series. The transition from a social media influencer to an actress is a significant one, and Shifa seems to be embracing it with open arms. Her fans, who have followed her journey on social media, are eagerly waiting to see her new avatar.

The Ensemble Cast

The web series 'Love Affection' features an ensemble cast including actor Arbaz Mallick and actress Beauty Khan, further enhancing the narrative's appeal. Some of the pivotal scenes of the series have been shot in the lavish locales of Dubai, adding a touch of international allure to the drama.

A Glimpse into the Future

With 'Love Affection', Shifa Memon is opening a new chapter in her career. She has been teasing her involvement in the series on social media, sharing pictures from the shoot and whetting the audience's appetite for the upcoming drama. However, her acting journey doesn't stop here. Shifa is reportedly considering other acting projects that are slated for release later in the year. Her foray into acting signals a new phase in her journey, and her fans are excited to accompany her on this adventure.