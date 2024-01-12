Sheryl Crow Expresses Concerns About AI in New Song ‘Evolution’

Renowned singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow once again captures the world’s attention with her latest track that delves into the rise of artificial intelligence and its perceived impacts. The song, titled ‘Evolution’, explores Crow’s personal anxieties surrounding the future of humanity in the face of rapidly advancing technology.

Sheryl Crow’s Exploration into AI

Crow’s ‘Evolution’ draws inspiration from the late physicist Stephen Hawking’s cautions about AI potentially replacing humans. The song masterfully encapsulates her worries as a parent about the world her children will inherit. With the increasing integration of AI into everyday life, Crow questions whether this technology will serve as a helpful ally in the creation of a healthier planet or pose formidable challenges.

Guest Appearance by Tom Morello

Adding a unique touch to the song, Crow introduces a guitar solo by Tom Morello, a musician she greatly admires for his exceptional playing style. Coincidentally, both artists were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame together, adding a sense of serendipity to their collaboration.

Return to Music Scene with ‘Evolution’

Despite previously announcing that her 2019 album ‘Threads’ would be her last, Crow has now reversed her decision. She is preparing to release a new album, ‘Evolution’, produced by Mike Elizondo. The album, which includes the track ‘Evolution’, is set to be released on March 29, following her song ‘Alarm Clock’ released earlier this month. With this new release, Crow continues to reflect her thoughts and concerns about the world through her music, resonating with her global audience.