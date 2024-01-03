Shensemble: Celebrating Women’s Contributions to Theatre in Chennai

Shensemble, the unprecedented all-women anthology in Chennai, is set to debut as a testament and celebration of women’s contributions to the theatre. This collaborative project brings together six plays, each having a span of 12 minutes, entirely written and directed by talented women from Chennai.

A Stage for Women in Theatre

This unique initiative, curated by Dakshana Rajaram and produced by Poochu’s Productions in association with Chennai Art Theatre, is designed to shed light on women’s involvement in all facets of production. This includes not only writing and direction but also the technical aspects such as lighting and sound design.

Exploring Diverse Themes

With a diverse range of themes under its belt, Shensemble offers something for everyone. One of the six plays, Puppet Mistress, pays homage to a sequence from the iconic musical Chicago. The anthology’s uniqueness is further accentuated by its stipulation that each play can feature no more than two actors. Moreover, no performer is permitted to appear in more than one play, thus paving the way for twelve distinct performers to showcase their craft.

Forging a Supportive Environment

The collaborative spirit of Shensemble presents a refreshing contrast to the often rejection-riddled industry. The team recently celebrated the anthology’s spirit during a photoshoot orchestrated by Madhulika Kapilavayi of Margazhi Designs.

Shensemble will take to the stage at Medai on TTK Road, Alwarpet, with performances scheduled for 4 pm and 7 pm on January 6. Tickets are priced at ₹500 and can be procured from allevents.in.