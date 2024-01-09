en English
Arts & Entertainment

Sheldon Riley Impresses on America’s Got Talent with Emotional Performance

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Sheldon Riley Impresses on America’s Got Talent with Emotional Performance

Sheldon Riley, an Australian singer and TV talent show veteran, recently graced the stage of America’s Got Talent (AGT) with a stunning performance. The 24-year-old, who made waves on The X Factor Australia in 2016 and The Voice Australia in 2018, this time offered a stirring rendition of Loreen’s ‘Tattoo’, the winning track at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest.

Riley’s Signature Style

Riley is recognized for his distinctive performance style, often donning ornate masks which, in his words, embody his battles with self-confidence and insecurities about his looks. In an emotional climax during his performance of ‘Tattoo’, Riley unmasked himself, revealing his face to the audience and judges—a move that electrified the AGT arena.

AGT Judges Respond to Riley’s Performance

Judge and former Spice Girl, Mel B, expressed she was ‘blown away’ by Riley’s performance, going on to compliment his looks. Judge Howie Mandel, too, appreciated Riley’s unique contribution to the show. The most striking remark, however, came from Simon Cowell, who not only acknowledged Riley’s distinctive voice and stage presence but dubbed him a ‘proper frontman singer’.

Riley’s Unfinished Business with AGT

Cowell also recalled Riley’s previous stint on AGT nearly four years ago, hinting at the singer’s ‘unfinished business’ with the show after his elimination in the third quarter-final. Riley’s return to AGT and his memorable performance have certainly left an indelible mark, and it appears the singer is set to take his talent to new heights.

Arts & Entertainment Australia Music
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

