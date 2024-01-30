Sheila E. Unveils Prince's Decision to Bypass 'We Are the World' Recording

In a startling revelation during the premiere of the documentary 'The Greatest Night in Pop,' legendary drummer and singer Sheila E. shed light on Prince's decision to abstain from participating in the recording of 'We Are the World,' the iconic charity single for Africa's famine relief. As the narrative unfolds, it becomes clear that the decision was not driven by any disdain for the song but was rooted in Prince's predilection for private philanthropy.

Prince's Private Philanthropy

Sheila E. candidly shared that during the time of the song's recording, Prince and she were already immersed in charitable actions. They were frequently visiting children's hospitals and performing free concerts for children suffering from cancer and disabilities. This unpublicized avenue of charity was Prince's chosen path, a stark contrast to the very public assembly of artists that came together for 'We Are the World.'

An Unintended Lure

The documentary unveils Sheila E.'s discomfort at feeling used to persuade Prince to be part of the project. She was persistently asked to coax him into joining the studio sessions. The drummer expressed her disheartenment at the time, feeling that there was never an intention for her to contribute a verse to the song. It was a bitter pill to swallow for the artist who was equally passionate about the cause.

Impact of 'We Are the World'

Despite the early disappointment, Sheila E. has since come to recognize the profound impact of 'We Are the World.' While her involvement may not be vocally manifest in the song, her presence and the story behind her participation lend a deeper appreciation for the iconic track. She harbors no resentment today and acknowledges the pivotal role the single played in famine relief and awareness.

'The Greatest Night in Pop'

'The Greatest Night in Pop,' now streaming on Netflix, is a rich tapestry of interviews and behind-the-scenes stories from the creation of 'We Are the World.' Written by Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie, the song included performances by a host of celebrated artists like Stevie Wonder, Tina Turner, and Diana Ross. The documentary offers a unique perspective on the making of this historic charity single and the tales of the musicians who brought it to life.