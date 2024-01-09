Sheer Mag Unveils New Single ‘Moonstruck’ and Announces 2024 Tour

Sheer Mag, renowned for their signature 20th-century inspired sound, has unveiled their latest single ‘Moonstruck’—a prelude to their forthcoming album, ‘Playing Favorites.’ Drawing its name from the 1987 Cher-starring film, the track is a refreshing composition about the thrill of a burgeoning crush, described by guitarist Matt Palmer. Initially written in 2021 for a disco EP, the song has evolved into a more intricate arrangement, featuring some of the band’s most-loved guitar work.

‘Moonstruck’: A Nod to 80s Cinema and Music

Accompanying the release of ‘Moonstruck’ is a music video, paying homage to Rush’s 1981 ‘Limelight’ video. The creative vision of director Ryan Schnackenberg, the video reveals an intriguing blend of 80s nostalgia and contemporary flair. The song and its visual representation are part of the band’s upcoming album, ‘Playing Favorites,’ scheduled for release on March 1 via Third Man Records. The album also includes previously released singles ‘All Lined Up’ and ‘Playing Favorites.’

Sheer Mag’s 2024 Tour: A Cross-Country Musical Journey

Along with the release of their new single, Sheer Mag has also announced the dates for their extensive 2024 tour. The tour kicks off on March 29th in Washington, DC, traversing cities such as Nashville, New Orleans, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Chicago. The musical journey concludes at the Field Day Music Festival in Northampton, Massachusetts, with additional dates in New England, New York, and Philadelphia now included. Tickets for the highly-anticipated tour are currently available for purchase, promising fans moments of immersive music and unforgettable performances.