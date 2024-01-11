en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Sheelpovaas Foundation to Launch E-Commerce Store for Bengal’s Traditional Crafts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:48 am EST
Sheelpovaas Foundation to Launch E-Commerce Store for Bengal’s Traditional Crafts

The Sheelpovaas Foundation, an esteemed non-profit entity known for its unwavering commitment to the empowerment of rural artisans, is on the brink of launching a unique E-commerce store. This endeavor aims to bring the traditional crafts of Bengal into the international limelight, providing a much-needed platform for talented artisans to showcase their skills and preserve their ancestral handicrafts.

Preserving Heritage, Promoting Craftsmanship

The foundation, steered by social entrepreneur and author Jitavati Das, has a singular focus: to uplift rural artisans by making their talents visible and viable. The E-commerce store will offer an extensive range of artisanal products, including items crafted through ancient techniques like Dhokra. This initiative, by virtue of its digital reach, is expected to bridge the colossal gap between local artisans and the global admiration their work deserves.

Past Successes and Future Endeavors

Previously, the Sheelpovaas Foundation marked a significant milestone by organizing a successful event at the Harrington Street Arts Centre in Kolkata. This event saw the participation of 18 artisans from three villages. Not only did these artisans get the chance to display their crafts, but they also received laudable media attention, helping them realize their self-worth and potential.

The Writer Behind the Cause

Jitavati Das, while leading the foundation, is also an accomplished 17-year-old author. Her recent work, a book titled “Visuddha Prema”, delves into themes of spirituality and mindfulness. This book, now available in leading bookstores across India, has been well-received, with plans afoot for further expansion. The Doon School’s library and the Asiatic Society have both lauded Das’s work. Furthermore, the book was showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair, exposing it to a diverse international readership.

The Sheelpovaas Foundation continues its mission by inviting art enthusiasts across the globe to support the exceptional work of rural artisans through their forthcoming E-commerce platform.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
Renowned singer and environmental activist, Ellie Goulding, has been declared the recipient of The Perfect World Foundation Award for 2024. This prestigious honor commends individuals who have demonstrated significant commitment to wildlife and nature conservation. Goulding now joins an esteemed lineage of past laureates including Sir David Attenborough and Dr. Jane Goodall. Global Recognition for
Ellie Goulding Bags Prestigious 2024 Perfect World Foundation Award
Anticipated Streaming Release of 'They Turned Us Into Killers' in First Half of 2024
20 mins ago
Anticipated Streaming Release of 'They Turned Us Into Killers' in First Half of 2024
Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure
20 mins ago
Renee Rapp: Broadway Star to Film Debutante Amid TV Series Departure
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing
6 mins ago
Potential Upgraded PlayStation Controller, DualSense V2, Spotted in Retail Listing
Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani's Play
7 mins ago
Sohaila Kapur Connects with Partition Theme in Dattani's Play
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'My Validation Comes from My Roles, Not Social Media'
16 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'My Validation Comes from My Roles, Not Social Media'
Latest Headlines
World News
Peter Dutton Dismisses Falinski's Call for 2035 Emissions Target
2 mins
Peter Dutton Dismisses Falinski's Call for 2035 Emissions Target
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations
2 mins
Mid-Air Crisis for Gambian Football Team En Route to Africa Cup of Nations
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign, Vows to Oppose Trump
3 mins
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign, Vows to Oppose Trump
Peter Dutton Calls for Public Boycott of Woolworths Amid Australia Day Controversy
4 mins
Peter Dutton Calls for Public Boycott of Woolworths Amid Australia Day Controversy
Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families
5 mins
Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
5 mins
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
7 mins
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
9 mins
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
9 mins
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
37 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app