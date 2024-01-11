Sheelpovaas Foundation to Launch E-Commerce Store for Bengal’s Traditional Crafts

The Sheelpovaas Foundation, an esteemed non-profit entity known for its unwavering commitment to the empowerment of rural artisans, is on the brink of launching a unique E-commerce store. This endeavor aims to bring the traditional crafts of Bengal into the international limelight, providing a much-needed platform for talented artisans to showcase their skills and preserve their ancestral handicrafts.

Preserving Heritage, Promoting Craftsmanship

The foundation, steered by social entrepreneur and author Jitavati Das, has a singular focus: to uplift rural artisans by making their talents visible and viable. The E-commerce store will offer an extensive range of artisanal products, including items crafted through ancient techniques like Dhokra. This initiative, by virtue of its digital reach, is expected to bridge the colossal gap between local artisans and the global admiration their work deserves.

Past Successes and Future Endeavors

Previously, the Sheelpovaas Foundation marked a significant milestone by organizing a successful event at the Harrington Street Arts Centre in Kolkata. This event saw the participation of 18 artisans from three villages. Not only did these artisans get the chance to display their crafts, but they also received laudable media attention, helping them realize their self-worth and potential.

The Writer Behind the Cause

Jitavati Das, while leading the foundation, is also an accomplished 17-year-old author. Her recent work, a book titled “Visuddha Prema”, delves into themes of spirituality and mindfulness. This book, now available in leading bookstores across India, has been well-received, with plans afoot for further expansion. The Doon School’s library and the Asiatic Society have both lauded Das’s work. Furthermore, the book was showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair, exposing it to a diverse international readership.

The Sheelpovaas Foundation continues its mission by inviting art enthusiasts across the globe to support the exceptional work of rural artisans through their forthcoming E-commerce platform.