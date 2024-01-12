en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shaznay Lewis Makes a Triumphant Return with ‘Miracle’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Emerging from a prolonged hiatus, Shaznay Lewis, the former All Saints member, has made a triumphant return to the music scene with her first solo single in two decades, ‘Miracle.’ The atmospheric ballad, co-written with Emily Phillips, symbolizes a new era for Lewis, marking her re-entry into the world of music with a reflection of her journey over the past 25 years.

‘Miracle’: A Harmonious Blend of Pop and R&B

‘Miracle’ showcases Lewis’ distinctive vocals and songwriting prowess, blending pop and R&B elements into an engaging auditory experience. The song serves as a testament to Lewis’s talent for crafting catchy hooks, melancholy atmospherics, and empowerment-themed lyrics. More than just a song, ‘Miracle’ is a love letter to herself, celebrating her self-esteem and confidence gained through life’s experiences.

A Comeback Steeped in Collaboration and Inspiration

Working on new material since the summer of 2022, Lewis has collaborated with a diverse roster of artists including Ant Whiting, Ben Cullum, Michael Angelo, Johan Hugo, Jez Ashurst, Moyses Dos Santos, and Charlie Stacey. Drawing inspiration from her experiences of marriage, motherhood, and songwriting for others, Lewis has managed to infuse her new music with a deep sense of authenticity and personal resonance.

More New Music and Performances On the Horizon

With the release of ‘Miracle,’ Lewis has not only reintroduced herself to her long-term fans but also reached out to a new audience. As she continues her musical journey, fans can anticipate more new music throughout 2024. Adding to the excitement, Lewis is confirmed to perform at London’s Mighty Hoopla in June, offering fans a chance to witness her captivating stage presence live.

Shaznay Lewis’s comeback, marked by the release of ‘Miracle,’ signifies a new chapter in her musical journey. Rooted in self-love and confidence, her music is a testament to her resilience and evolution as an artist. As she steps back into the limelight, the world awaits what this talented artist has in store.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

