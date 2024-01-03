en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shawn Mendes’ Reflections on 2023: Embracing Lows and Finding Therapy in Music

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Shawn Mendes’ Reflections on 2023: Embracing Lows and Finding Therapy in Music

In a candid revelation on Instagram, 25-year-old singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes, known for his hit song ‘Mercy,’ reflected on his journey through 2023, emphasizing the therapeutic power of music and the importance of embracing life’s ebbs and flows. Mendes’ profound insights on accepting imperfection and vulnerability have resonated deeply with his fans and followers.

Embracing the Lows

During his reflection, Mendes highlighted the significance of not just enduring life’s low points, but truly embracing them. He spoke of the urge to rush towards a quick emotional high, and how he learned to resist this in the past year. Instead, he advocated for slowing down and listening during these challenging times, as he believes there are always messages to be found in the quieter moments.

Music as Therapy

Mendes credited music, specifically the act of playing his harmonium and singing, as a therapeutic method that helped him navigate through anxiety and fear. He expressed that allowing himself to sing without the pressure of perfection brought him relief and helped him accept himself more fully. This intimate experience showcases the therapeutic power of music and how it can serve as a conduit for personal growth.

A New Year, A New Perspective

As he welcomed 2024, Mendes expressed his gratitude and excitement for the forthcoming year. His reflections have not only displayed his personal growth but also served as an inspiration for his fans. By sharing his journey of self-acceptance and the lessons learned from imperfection and vulnerability, Mendes has underscored the value of personal growth and the therapeutic power of music.

Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis Music
BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged.

