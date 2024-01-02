en English
Arts & Entertainment

Shawn Mendes on Struggle with Perfection and Prioritizing Mental Health

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:48 pm EST
Shawn Mendes, the globally celebrated 25-year-old singer-songwriter, has revealed his battle with the constant pursuit of perfection in music and its toll on his mental health. In a poignant black and white video shared on Instagram, he discussed how playing the harmonium and singing without the pressure of hitting perfect notes helped him navigate through moments of intense anxiety and fear.

Embracing Imperfection

In his candid discourse, Mendes expressed appreciation for the ‘dance’ between right and wrong notes, highlighting the crucial role this contrast plays in creating musical harmony. He reflected on his journey through 2023 as a learning process, emphasizing the importance of accepting life’s lows and the messages they carry. This perspective is a stark departure from the relentless pursuit of perfectionism that often characterizes the music industry.

The Toll of Touring

Mendes, known for his hit ‘Stitches’, conceded the emotional toll that touring can take on an artist. In 2022, he made the difficult decision to postpone and later cancel his Wonder tour dates to prioritize his mental health. This decision underscored his commitment to wellbeing over professional obligations, a move that was met with widespread support from his fans. Despite the hiatus, Mendes assured his fans that new music was imminent, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support he had received.

A Period of Healing

In a revealing discussion with WSJ. Magazine, Mendes confirmed that taking time off from his hectic schedule was the right choice for him. He described the past year and a half as a period of significant personal growth and healing. Beyond music, he has also shared various coping strategies for anxiety, including spending time in nature and meditating. Mendes’s journey and his open discussion about mental health struggles offer a beacon of hope for others dealing with similar challenges.

Arts & Entertainment Mental Health Crisis Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

