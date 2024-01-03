en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Shavi’s Debut Song ‘Mountain’ Ascends to New Heights

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:27 am EST
Shavi’s Debut Song ‘Mountain’ Ascends to New Heights

Emerging from Jamaica’s vibrant music scene, Shavi, a young artist with roots in the ghetto, has made a striking debut with his song ‘Mountain.’ Released in November, this inspirational single quickly resonated with listeners, amassing 10,000 streams on AudioMack within its first week.

From Rhythm to Rhymes

The core of ‘Mountain’ was born out of the ‘Different Element’ riddim, a musical pattern with distinct piano sounds, gifted to Shavi by producer Dream-X. Struck by the riddim’s potential to convey a sense of greatness, Shavi penned lyrics that champion perseverance and hard work, aiming to inspire the youth to scale their own mountains despite life’s challenges.

Recording and Reception

‘Mountain’ was brought to life at the Ladden Movement Recording Studio, now known as Southside Recording Studio, in May Pen, Clarendon. It was crafted under the meticulous supervision of Dream-X Productions, ensuring the finished product was a harmonious blend of rhythm and lyrics. The song’s reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with listeners acknowledging its potential to propel Shavi’s music career to new heights.

A Journey from Clarendon to the Musical Charts

Born Shevar Mundle, Shavi’s journey to the music industry is a testament to his resilience. Inspired by his brother, deejay Itrad, who introduced him to music and performing, Shavi transformed his dream into reality with the release of ‘Mountain.’ With a music video already in the works, Shavi’s debut song promises to be just the first step in an influential music career.

0
Arts & Entertainment Jamaica Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

K-Dramas 'Love Song for Illusion' and 'Marry My Husband' Premiere with Promising Viewership Ratings

By BNN Correspondents

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj under Legal Scrutiny over Alleged Violence-Inducing Films

By BNN Correspondents

Babu88 and Apu Biswas: A Groundbreaking Alliance in Online Gaming and Entertainment

By Salman Khan

1Fluent's 'Big Crook' – A Dancehall Track Addressing Scamming

By BNN Correspondents

Singa Ding's 'Bless': An Ode to Hope and Gratitude ...
@Jamaica · 1 min
Singa Ding's 'Bless': An Ode to Hope and Gratitude ...
heart comment 0
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience

By Salman Khan

WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events

By BNN Correspondents

Southern Maryland Kicks off 2024 with a Variety of Local Events
Retro Vibes Undeterred by Rain: Tea Cup Throw Back All-White Edition Held Successfully

By BNN Correspondents

Retro Vibes Undeterred by Rain: Tea Cup Throw Back All-White Edition Held Successfully
Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Sriyanka Ray: A Legacy Beyond Life

By BNN Correspondents

Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Sriyanka Ray: A Legacy Beyond Life
Latest Headlines
World News
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
26 seconds
Cleveland Browns Contemplate Resting Key Players Ahead of Bengals Showdown
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
41 seconds
Man Dies After Jumping from Moving Police Van: A Tragic Tale of Inadequate Medical Resources
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
1 min
Oklahoma's Groundbreaking Tax Credit to Support Family Caregivers
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
1 min
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Join ISPL as Team Owners
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
1 min
Parental Consent Policy Impacts Student Participation in CMS
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
2 mins
Meditation Market: A Flourishing Wellness Practice Set for Significant Growth
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
2 mins
Leon Bailey's Outstanding Performance Boosts Aston Villa to EPL Second Place
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
2 mins
Colin Nixon Foresees Significant Impact of Potential Investment on Bangor
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
3 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
3 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app