Shaun Ryder to Storm the Stage at Glusburn Institute

Shaun Ryder, the influential frontman of Happy Mondays and Black Grape, will grace the stage at Glusburn Institute Community and Arts Centre on November 24. His performance is a part of his UK tour, aptly named 'Happy Mondays and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays.' The tour acts as a promotional venture for his latest book, promising to bring a blend of wild narratives and seemingly implausible truths.

A Legendary Figure

Ryder's reputation precedes him. He is often referred to as the 'wild man' of rock and holds a treasured place in the nation's heart. His vibrant show is expected to mirror his status as a distinctive rock 'n' roll star and a central character in the 'Madchester' phenomenon of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

An Array of Talents

Beyond his music career, Ryder has gained fame for his appearances on popular television shows such as 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here' and 'Celebrity Gogglebox.' His multifaceted persona, combined with his musical prowess, promises a riveting performance.

Booking Information

Ticket sales for the show are set to roll out in phases. Priority mailing list members of the Glusburn Institute Community and Arts Centre can secure their seats on January 22, while the general public will get their chance a week later, on January 29.