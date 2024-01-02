Shatta Wale’s No-Show at Uniland Festival Stirs Controversy

On December 31, the Uniland Festival, a notable gathering at La Palm Royal Beach, promised a thrilling performance from acclaimed artist Shatta Wale. Yet, the event fell short of expectations, marred by production glitches and the conspicuous absence of the star attraction. The fans’ anticipation turned into disappointment, and their grievances echoed across social media, targeting the event organizers for their perceived ineptitude.

Behind the Curtains: Shatta Wale’s No-Show

Word from Shatta Wale’s camp pointed towards technical hitches and unsettled performance fees as culprits for his no-show, even though he was present at the venue. Sammy Flex, the manager of Shatta Wale, corroborated the narrative, blaming the event’s poor organization and financial disagreements for the cancellation of their performance.

The Uniland Festival’s Response

An apology targeting Shatta Wale surfaced, then vanished from Uniland Festival’s social media platforms, adding another layer of complexity to the already confounding situation. The organizers alleged that Shatta Wale’s team forced the apology, and declared an impending legal scrutiny of the incident.

The Public Reaction

The incident elicited a mixed bag of reactions from the public, oscillating between criticism and support for Shatta Wale. Some fans, caught in the crossfire, appealed for a private resolution to the dispute. This incident follows closely on the heels of Shatta Wale’s revived feud with Peace FM’s broadcasters, adding another chapter to his tumultuous relationship with the media.

In an alarming revelation, event organizer Rich Focus narrated an ordeal involving Shatta Wale and his team, centered around a payment dispute that escalated into a physical assault. Despite fulfilling performance fees, Shatta Wale had previously defaulted on another event, stirring up resentment and pressure from his management. Negotiations with Sammy Flex included demands for a hefty cash sum, alongside threats from Shatta Wale himself. Rich Focus succumbed to the pressure, but allegedly faced physical coercion from Shatta Wale’s camp, forcing him to issue a video statement denying any misconduct. Legal actions against Shatta Wale are now under consideration in the light of these disturbing allegations.