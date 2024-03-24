Sharon Stone's Bold 90s Barbie Pitch: From Studio Rejection to Box Office Triumph

In a surprising revelation, Sharon Stone shared her experience from the 1990s when she, armed with a revolutionary idea for a Barbie movie, was unceremoniously thrown out of a studio. The incident underscores not only the challenges of innovative storytelling in Hollywood but also the eventual triumph of similar ideas, as evidenced by the box office success of the 2023 Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig.

Sharon said, “I went to the studio to try and make Barbie with a producer and I had the then-CEO of Mattel on my side. We got thrown out of the studio. They were like, ‘Why would you take this American icon and try to destroy it? What is wrong with you?’ I got a lecture and an escort to the door.”

Early Vision for an Empowered Barbie

Stone's pitch aimed to transform Barbie from a mere doll into a powerful, inspirational figure. Despite having the support of Mattel's then-CEO, the idea was met with harsh criticism. Studio executives balked at the notion, questioning Stone's intent to 'destroy' the American icon. The rejection was swift and unambiguous, with Stone and her producer being escorted out, a clear indication of the industry's resistance to altering traditional narratives around beloved characters.

From Rejection to Box Office Gold

Fast forward to 2023, and the Barbie movie directed by Greta Gerwig not only made it to the big screen but also became a global phenomenon, grossing over $1.4 billion. The film, starring Margot Robbie, was celebrated for its fresh and empowering portrayal of Barbie, aligning closely with Stone's original vision. This dramatic shift in narrative acceptance highlights an evolving Hollywood, increasingly open to female-centric stories and complex character portrayals.

Reflecting on Hollywood's Evolution

The journey of the Barbie movie, from Stone's initial rejection to its eventual success, offers a compelling narrative about persistence, change, and the gradual shift in Hollywood's storytelling paradigms. It also underscores the importance of diverse perspectives and the impact they can have on transforming traditional narratives. Stone's early vision, once dismissed, has now found validation in the film's success and its resonance with audiences worldwide.

Sharon Stone's experience with her Barbie movie pitch in the 1990s offers a poignant reminder of the challenges that come with trying to innovate within entrenched systems. However, it also serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the potential for change. As Hollywood continues to evolve, the success of the Barbie movie signals a hopeful future for more inclusive and empowering storytelling, proving that ideas ahead of their time may indeed find their moment to shine.