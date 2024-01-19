Sharon Playhouse Reveals 2024 Season Lineup: A Medley of Broadway-Style Performances

Sharon Playhouse, the esteemed regional theater in Northwest Connecticut, has lifted the curtain on its 2024 season lineup, promising a medley of high-caliber, Broadway-style performances. The lineup, characterized by its diverse range, is set to both entertain and captivate local community members and visitors alike.

The MainStage: A Symphony of Performances

The MainStage series opens with Rock of Ages, a musical extravaganza penned by Chris D'Arienzo. The show, slated to run from June 21 to July 7, is brought to life under the direction of Hunter Foster and choreography by Shannon Lewis. The season continues with The Prom, a musical comedy by Matthew Sklar, Chad Beguelin, and Bob Martin, scheduled from July 26 to August 11. Carl Andress directs, and Krystyna Resavy choreographs, this enchanting spectacle.

Following this, Robert Harling's comedy Steel Magnolias takes center stage from August 30 to September 8, under the astute direction of Jackson Gay. The MainStage lineup concludes with You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, a heartwarming musical fashioned on Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts. The show, running from September 20 to September 29, features the directorial brilliance of Julia Murney and the choreographic finesse of Michelle Lemon.

Music and Casting: The Harmonic Threads

Eric Thomas Johnson, appointed as the season's music director, promises to interweave melodic magic into each performance. Assuring a seamless fit of roles, Judy Bowman Casting will oversee the casting process, adding to the authenticity and allure of each show.

YouthStage: Showcasing Budding Talent

The theater's YouthStage program, designed to spotlight young talent, includes adaptations of Shakespeare's As You Like It, Willy Wonka Kids, Disney's High School Musical JR., Sassy Cinderella, and Sharon Playhouse Stars. This initiative fosters budding performers, offering them a platform to shine.

Special Events: Adding Sparkle to the Season

In addition to the regular lineup, the theater will host its annual Spotlight Gala on June 1, followed by a special Staged Reading on September 13. The season will conclude with the Writers Playground, a festival of new ten-minute plays by local playwrights, on October 4-5.

Tickets for the season go on sale on January 19th. The Playhouse also extends beyond performances, offering a teaching theater experience and presenting auditions and employment opportunities for seasonal staff.